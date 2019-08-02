WKU looking for stars to emerge this fall

While attempting to rebound from a two-year downward trend, Western Kentucky football also will be trying to establish stars during the 2019 season, set to begin Aug. 29 against visiting Central Arkansas at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Last season, there were clearly no Brandon Doughtys, Mike Whites, Taywan Taylors or Jack Doyles dotting the roster of the Hilltoppers, who dipped to 3-9 and failed to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011 in the second of two seasons under subsequently fired head coach Mike Sanford.
At running back, for instance, redshirt freshman Joshua Samuel led a greatly improved attack -- WKU was last in the nation at 67.1 yards per game in 2017 -- with 641 yards but scored only one touchdown. He anchored a balanced attack that featured five rushers with over 150 yards, as the Hilltoppers improved to 136.8 yards per game.
But there were no talents like former stars Bobby Rainey or Antonio Andrews in the cast -- and it again could be production by committee for first-year head coach Tyson Helton this fall.
"We have four or five guys we will evaluate (in preseason camp)," Helton said. "We'll hand them the ball and see what they can do.
"Today, I don't think we have a featured back, no workhorse, every-down back, but there are four or five guys who are really good, and we feel good about the offensive line in front of them."
Samuel is back, as are junior Gino Appleberry (196 yards, three TDs) and sophomore Garland LaFrance (158 yards, no TDs). Also back is quarterback Steven Duncan, who was actually the team's fourth-leading rusher with 192 yards and two touchdowns.
There is also plenty of competition at wide receiver and quarterback, and it will be interesting to see if bona fide stars emerge from either group.
The leading returning receiver is senior Lucky Jackson, who caught 50 passes for 552 yards and four touchdowns last fall. Senior Quin Jernigan (41 receptions, 437 yards, one TD) also returns, as does junior Jacquez Sloan (31 catches, 495 yards), the closest thing Western had to catch-and-run breakaway threat in 2018 -- averaging 16 yards per reception.
"Competition at wide receiver will bring out the best in our guys," Helton said.
WKU is once again strong at tight end, where junior Kyle Fourtenbary -- on the John Mackey Award watch list -- figures to improve on his numbers from 2018, when he snared 36 passes for 302 yards and two TDs.
The Hilltoppers utilized tight ends prolifically and in a myriad of ways when Helton served as Jeff Brohm's offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, and a return to that emphasis is expected this fall.
Who will be throwing to these receivers and running backs, of course, remains to be seen.
The Hilltoppers' quarterbacks -- primarily Duncan, Davis Shanley, Kevaris Thomas and Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey -- have unique skill sets, but that the starting job remains open less than a month before Western's first game underscores the notion that no one separated himself from the pack in the spring.
Nonetheless, Shanley, on Wednesday's opening day of fall camp, suggested that the Hilltoppers are eager to turn the page on the recent past and re-establish the program as a Conference USA championship contender.
"We're more motivated than we've ever been," Shanley said. "You can feel that it's different around here.
"The first day out had a lot of intensity on both sides of the ball. I know these guys out here are going to give it everything they've got on every single play."
And, in the process, perhaps some stars will emerge for the Hilltoppers.
