The Western Kentucky University football team will look to capture its third win in a row and earn sole possession of second place in Conference USA when the Hilltoppers host North Texas for a homecoming tilt Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
WKU (5-3, 3-1 in C-USA) enters following last week’s 20-17 victory over UAB, and the Hilltoppers need just one more win to become bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season and the 11th time in the last 12 years.
Even with all the implications surrounding the matchup, Western head coach Tyson Helton has continued to preach a message of staying focused to his squad.
“We take it one game at a time, obviously, but we fully understand that to be in control of your own destiny is a good thing and to try not to look past North Texas,” he said. “Our main focus is North Texas. They are the same way and are trying to control their destiny as well. The big win against UAB, which was huge, that was a really big confidence builder.”
The Hilltoppers average 37.5 points and 471.8 yards per game, led by quarterback Austin Reed, who’s thrown for 2,442 yards with 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions in eight games. As a team, WKU ranks 11th in the nation with 317.6 passing yards per game.
Meanwhile, North Texas (4-4, 3-1) heads into the contest following last week’s 31-27 loss at UTSA, which previously defeated WKU 31-27 on Oct. 8.
The Mean Green average 35 points and 484.3 yards per matchup, paced by quarterback Austin Aune’s 2,017 yards and 20 TDs with nine interceptions.
“One of the top offenses in the conference, playing very solid defense as well,” Helton said of North Texas. “Should be a tremendous challenge, but it’s good we get them at home. A big conference game, for sure, just like last week. Coach (Seth) Littrell does a great job of preparing his guys. I know they had a tough one last week against UTSA. ... I know they’ll have their jaw set trying to come in here and win, and so will we. Should make for a great matchup, and looking forward to it.”
WKU and North Texas have won four games apiece in the series, with the last meeting resulting in a 45-7 victory for the Hilltoppers in 2016. Saturday’s matchup will be the final meeting for the foreseeable future, as North Texas prepares to join the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
