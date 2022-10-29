The Western Kentucky University football team will look to capture its third win in a row and earn sole possession of second place in Conference USA when the Hilltoppers host North Texas for a homecoming tilt Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.