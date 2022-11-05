The Western Kentucky football team will look for a bounce-back effort when the Hilltoppers travel to take on struggling Charlotte in a Conference USA matchup Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
Western (5-4, 3-2 in C-USA) enters following last week’s 40-13 homecoming setback against North Texas, and, despite the 49ers’ struggles this year, the Hilltoppers aren’t taking anything for granted this time around.
“Charlotte’s a highly-motivated team,” said WKU head coach Tyson Helton. “They have nothing to lose. You look at them, they’ve got onside kicks going, they’ve got fake punts going, they’re running reverses on kick return — I expect to see all that again this week. I don’t think there’s any secret to that, why wouldn’t you?
“We got to be on our best game, we got to know what we’re walking into when we play them, but really it comes down to us — us on all three phases playing at the level we know how to play at. If we play good, clean football, then I like our chances going there, but this won’t be an easy game by any means. It’ll be a back-and-forth, down-the-stretch type of game.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte (2-7, 1-4 in C-USA) enters after last week’s 56-23 win at Rice — a victory that snapped a four-game losing skid and came less than a week after the 49ers fired head coach Will Healy.
Helton called it a “get-right week” for the Hilltoppers, but he knows it won’t be easy.
“They’ve bounced back really, really strong,” he said of Charlotte. “We got to come with our ‘A’ game, we got to come with our jaw set, we got to bounce back. I’m expecting a really, really good game against a motivated football team.
“We got to weather the storm and settle in. Teams that have done well have been able to get up on them, where they have to catch up. We haven’t done that yet this year, so we got to go do that.”
Western, averaging 34.8 points and 471.1 yards per game, are led by senior quarterback Austin Reed, who’s thrown for 2,762 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. WKU features the 11th-best passing offense in the nation.
Sophomore linebacker JaQues Evans leads the Hilltoppers with 77 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He recorded a career-best 15 stops against North Texas and leads a Western defense that leads the country in defensive touchdowns (four) and is second in total takeaways (21).
Charlotte, averaging 27.3 points and 384.9 yards per outing, are paced by quarterback Chris Reynolds, who’s passed for 1,799 yards with 19 TDs and nine interceptions.
“I’m expecting a four-quarter game and a really hard-fought game,” Helton said, “and hopefully we come away with a ‘W.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.