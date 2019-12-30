Fortunes can change quickly in college football — just ask fans of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
A year ago, WKU partisans were languishing in the aftermath of a disappointing 3-9 season that cost second-year head coach Mike Sanford his job.
Today, under first-year Hilltopper mentor Tyson Helton, WKU will battle Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. (ESPN).
“We’re excited and our guys are ready to go,” said Helton, who directed the Toppers to an 8-4 season, including a 6-2 mark in Conference USA. “Our players are excited to have one more opportunity to get a big bowl win.
“We’ll get to play a good Western Michigan team. It will be a very challenging game for us, but it should be an exciting game as well. Our players love to play the game and I know they’re going to respond the right way to this opportunity.”
WKU will be led by graduate quarterback Ty Storey, who became a starter the fourth game of the season after Steven Duncan was sidelined with a foot injury.
All Storey did in the regular season was complete 206-of-294 passes (70%) for 2,209 yards and 12 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.
Storey, who played the 2018 season at Arkansas, was selected C-USA Newcomer of the Year.
“It’s been a great season and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as part of this football team,” Storey said. “I really hate to see it end, but we’ve got another opportunity to go out and get a big win, and I know we’re all excited about the chance to play in a bowl game.”
WKU also features junior running back Gaej Walker (1,115 yards rushing, 8 TDs) and a pair of talented receivers — senior Lucky Jackson (77 receptions, 985 yards, 3 TDs) and junior Jahcour Pearson (71 receptions, 772 yards, 6 TDs).
On the other side of the line, the Hilltoppers feature C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior end who has registered 90 tackles, including 21 for loss, with 11.5 sacks.
The Hilltoppers are riding a three-game winning streak, including a 31-26 conquest of arch-rival Middle Tennessee last time out on Nov. 30 in Bowling Green.
Western Michigan (7-5), out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), was just 4-4 through eight games before putting together a three-game winning streak, which was snapped on Nov. 26 with a 17-14 loss at Northern Illinois.
The Broncos feature quarterback Jon Wassink, who has completed 222-of-371 passes for 2,904 yards and 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
LaVante Bellamy is a talented running back, with 1,412 yards (117.7 ypg) and 23 touchdowns.
Both WKU and Western Michigan are playing in their fifth bowl game in the last six years. The Hilltoppers have a 3-1 bowl record in that span, while the Broncos have gone 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.