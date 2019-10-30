A sloppily played first half was the undoing for Western Kentucky's football team in last Saturday's 26-23 loss at Conference USA rival Marshall, and the Hilltoppers must have short memories of that missed opportunity to achieve gridiron success this weekend and beyond.
Up next is a Saturday afternoon encounter with Lane Kiffin's always-dangerous Florida Atlantic Owls, the other contender -- along with WKU and Marshall -- in a lively three-way battle for the C-USA East Division championship.
Trailing at Marshall 23-7 late in the third period, WKU responded to its dire straits with Sultans of Swing-like ferocity -- scoring on three consecutive possessions to tie the contest. As time expired, however, Justin Rohrwasser's 53-yard field goal provided the Thundering Herd their homecoming victory.
Nonetheless, first-year Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton departed Huntington, West Virginia impressed and encouraged by the way his team responded in the aftermath of a tough-to-stomach defeat.
"The guys really handled it like pros, they really didn't bat an eye," Helton said. "In the locker room, nobody got down. It was a hard-fought game, went back and forth, and (Rhorwasser) made a good kick right there at the end of the game. So, it's just one of those things, there's nothing else you can do.
"We laid it all on the line, on the field, our guys left it out there. We got on the bus and I felt like it was very positive, and the guys (Sunday) were great in meetings. I think they'd already moved on, got their minds towards FAU -- they know it's a big game coming up, so it's been really good."
Marshall's victory snapped a four-game winning streak for the Hilltoppers, who were hamstrung by an interception, a fumble, a missed chip-shot field goal, a missed extra-point, and a slightly subpar defensive performance.
The Herd led 14-0 by the mid-point of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 17-0 just 90 seconds into the second period.
"We didn't help ourselves offensively in the early going," Helton said. "We turned the ball over twice on the first two drives, so they had momentum coming out of the gate."
All of this must be cleaned up in a hurry if WKU is to maintain aspirations for a rags-to-riches C-USA championship. The Hilltoppers maintain the lead in the East at 4-1, with both Marshall and FAU standing 3-1. Arch-rival Middle Tennessee is 2-2.
"This is a big one against FAU," Helton said. "Our guys are looking forward to it and can't wait to get them in here."
A victory would make the Hilltoppers bowl-eligible for the eighth time in nine seasons, reinvigorate the team's momentum, and place them squarely back on championship alert.
A loss, on the other hand, would go a long way toward eliminating WKU as a title contender, be the second blow in as many weeks to the team's collective confidence and psyche, and cast a cloud of uncertainty over their final three games -- at Arkansas, at Southern Miss, home against MTSU.
There's no way around this, Saturday is huge and pivotal for Western Kentucky football -- make-or-break time for the Tops.
