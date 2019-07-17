Western Kentucky football has been picked to finish fifth in Conference USA's East Division in a media poll released on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers won consecutive C-USA championships under head coach Jeff Brohm in 2015 and '16, but slipped to 6-7 under first-year head coach Mike Sanford in 2017 and fell to 3-9 in Sanford's second and final season a year ago.
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton will begin his first season at the Hilltopper helm this fall. He previously served as Western's OC under Brohm.
Marshall has been selected to win the East, followed by Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, WKU, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
North Texas is picked to win the C-USA West, followed by Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, UAB, UTSA, Rice and UTEP.
