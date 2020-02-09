BOWLING GREEN — Stagnant for a half, Western Kentucky rallied from a 10-point deficit at intermission to overhaul upset-minded Southern Miss, 75-72, before a crowd of 6,170 on Saturday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The victory improves the Hilltoppers to 16-8 overall and 9-3 in Conference USA — good enough for sole possession of second place, behind front-running North Texas.
“We were on our heels a bunch in the first half — give them credit, their zone slowed us down,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “I didn’t think we had the edge we had in here Thursday night in an emotional game against Louisiana Tech.
“In the second half, our press helped us some, and we were able to get the ball inside to Carson Williams — we scored 44 points in the second half.
“We stayed together, kept fighting, kept believing, and we survived. This is a big win for us — a tough, hard-fought win.”
WKU still trailed by a point when senior swingman Jared Savage swished a corner 3-pointer at 3:20 to provide WKU a 65-63 lead, but Southern Miss reclaimed the lead on a conventional three-point play by Tyler Stevenson at 3:07.
Williams put the Toppers back in front with a reverse layup at 1:55, then added two free throws at 1:05 to make it 69-66.
Stevenson scored inside at 0:50 to pull the Golden Eagles within one, but Camron Justice answered with a clutch right-wing 3-pointer at 0:29 to give Western a 72-68 advantage.
“Somebody needed to step up for us in that situation,” Justice said. “It felt good when I let it go, and fortunately it went down.”
Southern Miss again sliced its deficit to one after two free throws by Gabe Watson with 7.3 seconds to play, but two free throws by Justice with 6.2 seconds left stretched WKU’s lead back to three.
Watson misfired on a right-wing 3-point attempt to tie the game just before the final horn.
The first half was all Golden Eagles.
Southern Miss opened 8-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, to take early command.
The Golden Eagles shot 52% in the first half, making 6-of-14 from distance, while limiting Western to 36% shooting and just 2-of-14 from 3-point range.
By halftime, Southern Miss led 41-31.
“It was a sloppy first half for us, it really was,” Justice said, “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all against their zone, and they were able to gain some confidence.
“This game turned into a big challenge for us, but I thought we stepped up and answered the call with the game on the line — that’s what good basketball teams do.”
Savage said Justice — a 6-foot-3 graduate guard who has battled a back injury for a month — saved the day for Western.
“Cam Justice is a great player,” Savage said. “He’s a veteran player who has been in situations like this a lot in his career, and he made big shots at the end that we had to have in order to win.”
Williams led Western with a game-best 24 points, making 9-of-11 floor shots, and adding six rebounds. The Tops also got 16 points from Josh Anderson, 13 points and 11 rebounds from Savage, and 12 points from Justice.
LaDavius Drain led Southern Miss (7-18, 3-9) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers are now 12-1 all time against the Golden Eagles.
WKU embarks on its C-USA swing through Texas next week, visiting UTEP on Thursday and UTSA on Saturday.
