BOWLING GREEN — Austin Reed ran for two touchdowns and the Western Kentucky defense didn’t allow a point in the second half as the Hilltoppers came from behind to beat UAB 20-17 on Friday night on Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Big win for our team tonight,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Cannot say enough about our defense, they were fantastic against a really, really good UAB offense ... Time after time, they showed up. They came up with turnovers and tackles for loss. That’s how you win, is by playing great defense.
“We were not pretty by any means offensively. We shot ourselves in the foot at times and it made it hard on our defense, but at the end of the day we found a way to win.”
Dylan Hopkins fired a 59-yard scoring strike to Samario Rudolph on UAB’s first possession and the Blazers led 7-0 after one quarter.
Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA) tied the game 55 seconds into the second quarter on Reed’s 20-yard touchdown run, but UAB (4-3, 2-2) answered with Matt Quinn’s 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.
Backup quarterback Jacob Zeno connected with Fred Farrier II for a 14-yard touchdown and a 17-7 Blazers’ advantage. Zeno took over when Hopkins left the game after losing a fumble on a sack.
Brayden Narveson kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1:41 left to pull the Hilltoppers within 17-10 at halftime.
Narveson added a 44-yarder with 5:03 left in the third quarter to get WKU within 17-13 and the Hilltoppers defense followed with the play of the game.
Kahlef Hailassie forced a fumble by national rushing leader DeWayne McBride and JaQues Evans scooped it up and returned it 29 yards, setting up a first-and-goal at the Blazers’ 6-yard line. Two plays later Reed bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out and the Hilltoppers took the lead for good.
Reed, who came into the game as one of only five quarterbacks with 20 touchdown passes already this season, completed 14 of 23 for 128 yards for WKU. He has six rushing touchdowns this season. L.T. Sanders carried 16 times for 120 yards.
McBride, who came in averaging 155.6 yards a game on the ground, finished with 197 on 24 carries for UAB.
“Very proud of our football team,” Helton said. “You’re going to have those gritty wins during the season, and we needed to have a gritty win against this football team because you’re not going to beat them any other way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.