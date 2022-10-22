BOWLING GREEN — Austin Reed ran for two touchdowns and the Western Kentucky defense didn’t allow a point in the second half as the Hilltoppers came from behind to beat UAB 20-17 on Friday night on Houchens-Smith Stadium.

“Big win for our team tonight,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Cannot say enough about our defense, they were fantastic against a really, really good UAB offense ... Time after time, they showed up. They came up with turnovers and tackles for loss. That’s how you win, is by playing great defense.

