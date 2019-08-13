Western Kentucky sophomore Ambere Barnett, a former high school star at Owensboro Catholic, has been named to the All-C-USA Preseason Women's Soccer Team as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
WKU has been picked to finish 10th in the annual preseason poll as voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.
One of the top freshmen in the league last season, Barnett ended her first campaign on The Hill with seven goals, eight assists and 22 points, tied for the seventh-most points in a single season in Western history and the most by any Lady Topper since 2012.
The Rockport, Indiana, native is WKU's first preseason all-conference selection since the trio of Chandler Backes, Allison Leone and Nicole Roseland received preseason accolades prior to the 2017 campaign.
WKU FOOTBALL TO FACE GEORGIA IN 2026
Western Kentucky football has added another premier non-conference game to its scheduling with a future game at Southeastern Conference opponent Georgia in the 2026 season, the program announced Monday.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Georgia on Sept. 12, 2026, to face the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
"We always seek to compete against the best, and there's no doubt that traveling to Georgia and playing in that kind of environment is a tremendous and exciting challenge," WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said. "The state of Georgia is a recruiting hotbed and strong focus for our coaching staff, so this is a significant opportunity for everyone involved."
Additionally, Western announced Monday a home game against longtime rival Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 7, 2024, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
