Western Kentucky sophomore center Charles Bassey has been named preseason First-Team All-American by both Street & Smith's Basketball Yearbook and Lindy's Sports Magazine.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Bassey earned Freshman All-American last season, after averaging 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for the Hilltoppers, who finished 20-14 and reached the Conference USA Tournament championship game.
He became just the second freshman in the nation since 1992 -- along with Kentucky's Anthony Davis (2012) -- to average at least 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.
Bassey and Michigan State point senior guard Cassius Winston are the only players in the country to be named First-Team All-Americans by both outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.