Western Kentucky senior point guard Kenny Cooper, a transfer from Lipscomb, was denied eligibility for the 2019-20 basketball season by the NCAA on Tuesday.
"WKU senior guard Kenny Cooper's appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA has been denied," a statement from WKU Basketball read. "He will not be eligible this season."
It was the second blow in 24 hours to the Hilltopper program, which announced on Monday that 6-11 sophomore All-American candidate Charles Bassey was out for the season after suffering tibial plateau fracture in Saturday's 86-79 overtime upset of previously undefeated Arkansas.
A 6-footer out of Nashville, Tennessee, Cooper averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last season for Lipscomb, which won 29 games and reached the championship game of the NIT. He scored the game-winning basket against NC State that sent the Bisons to the NIT semifinals in New York City.
Cooper transferred to WKU after his Lipscomb coach, Casey Alexander, replaced retiring Rick Byrd at Belmont.
WKU PLAYERS HONORED BY C-USA
Western Kentucky football placed four players on the 2019 All-Conference USA first-team unit, the league announced on Tuesday.
Hilltoppers voted to the first team were senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson, senior offensive tackle Miles Pate, junior defensive end DeAngelo Malone, and junior punter John Haggerty.
WKU players making the second team: junior running back Gaej Walker, junior wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, and graduate long snapper Jared Nash.
Honorable mention recognition went junior linebacker Kyle Bailey, senior nickelback Ta'Corian Darden, junor defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin, senior defensive tackle Jaylon George, junior safety Devon Key, junior safety Antwon Kincade, junior cornerback Trae Meadows, junior offensive guard Jordan Meredith, and freshman tight end Joshua Simon.
The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) are preparing for participation in the SERVCO First Responder Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 30 in Dallas.
BASSEY'S SURGERY SUCCESSFUL
Western Kentucky sophomore center Charles Bassey underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning in Houston to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg.
The result of the surgery was very positive and exceeded expectations, according to WKU Athletics. The bone was repaired successfully, and all ligaments were found to be stable.
Bassey is expected to make a full recovery within the next nine months under the guidance of his physicians and medical staff in both Houston and Bowling Green.
