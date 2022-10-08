The Western Kentucky University football team has a chance to exact some revenge on league rival UTSA after coming up short in last season’s Conference USA championship game when the Hilltoppers visit the Roadrunners on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.