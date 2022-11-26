The Western Kentucky football team will look for a strong close to the regular season in hopes of reaching the Conference USA championship game, but the Hilltoppers must make it through Saturday’s league clash at Florida Atlantic to get there.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
Western (7-5, 5-2 in Conference USA) will look to earn a spot in the league title game against undefeated UTSA, while North Texas (6-5, 5-2) would reach the C-USA championship contest with a win at home against Rice.
However, WKU head coach Tyson Helton isn’t overlooking FAU (5-6, 4-3) and former Western coach Willie Taggart.
“I know we’re about to play a highly-motivated FAU team, coached really well by Coach Taggart,” Helton said. “It is a tough place to play, at FAU, and I know they will be ready for us. Should be a really, really good, competitive game.
“You want these kinds of games. You want to be playing for something, and we have a lot to play for, as do they. It should be a really good game.”
Western enters following last week’s 41-17 setback at Auburn, but Helton was generally pleased with the way his team performed — and he predicts another tough matchup against the Owls.
“I thought our defense held on and did a really solid job for most of the game, but if you’re not scoring offensively, it gets hard on the defense and they get wore down,” he said. “We learned a lot from that game. They’re a good football team.
“We got to rebound this week. We got to go back on the road this week. FAU’s just as good as Auburn. When I’m watching them on film, they’re a very talented football team. It’ll take everything we have to go win the game, so we can take away a lot from this loss from Auburn — try to fix the problems that we had and hopefully make them right at FAU.”
WKU quarterback Austin Reed paces the Hilltoppers’ offense, ranking second in the nation with 3,839 passing yards, along with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Wideout Malachi Corley leads Western with 1,052 yards and seven interceptions on 82 receptions.
FAU, meanwhile, is led by quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s 2,428 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team-best six scores.
Saturday’s contest will be the last in the foreseeable future between WKU and FAU, as the Owls are set to join the American Athletic Conference next year.
