The Western Kentucky football team will look for its third consecutive victory when the Hilltoppers travel to face the Southeastern Conference’s Auburn on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, and will be televised on the SEC Network.
WKU (7-4) enters following conference wins over Charlotte and Rice, and the Hilltoppers will step out of league play against the Tigers before next week’s Conference USA conclusion at Florida Atlantic.
According to Western head coach Tyson Helton, his squad has bounced back nicely following a 40-13 homecoming setback against North Texas on Oct. 29.
“I liked how we responded,” he said. “When you have a tough loss like we had with North Texas, you need to respond the right way. I feel like that’s what we’ve done the last two weeks.
“We’re playing at a high level. There’s a lot of things we can fix, we’re not there yet, and we need to play our best game this week. That’s what it’s going to take to beat Auburn: Hit all three phases playing at a high level.”
The Hilltoppers, ranked 15th in the nation in scoring at 37.9 points per game, are led by quarterback Austin Reed, who’s thrown for 3,550 yards with 31 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Malachi Corley (955 yards, seven TDs) and Daewood Davis (837 yards, seven TDs) head up the Toppers’ receiving corps.
Meanwhile, Auburn (4-6) enters following last week’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M, which snapped five-game losing skid.
The Tigers are scoring 22.9 points per game, paced by dual-threat quarterback Rocky Ashford, who’s passed for 1,434 yards with six TDs and seven interceptions, along with 552 yards and five scores on the ground.
“Really excited for the opportunity to travel down there and play them. What a great environment, what a great fanbase,” Helton said of Auburn. “… It’s just a great place to play. Very motivated football team down there right now, very impressed with what they’ve done the last two weeks. You can tell they’re playing with a lot of passion, and the staff there has done a fantastic job of getting those guys going.
“There’s tremendous pride there and honor, so I know our players will be really excited for the opportunity to play down there and really looking forward to a competitive game.”
