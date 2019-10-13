BOWLING GREEN -- Western Kentucky shut down Army's vaunted triple-option attack and upset the Black Knights 17-8 on before an engaged crowd on Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The red-hot Hilltoppers (4-2), whose stellar defense held Army 22 points below its season average, will take a three-game winning streak into next Saturday's 3 p.m. homecoming tilt against Conference USA foe Charlotte.
"I'm really proud of our football team because this was another tremendous team victory," first-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Our defense was fabulous and our offense controlled the pace of the game with a lot of long drives, and that's what Army usually does to their opponents.
"We put a lot of focus on this game from way back because we knew it would be such a tremendous opportunity for us at home, and our guys did a great job of taking advantage of the opportunity and coming away with a high-quality victory.
"Once again our fans were loud and into the game the whole way, and that makes a big difference."
WKU seized early momentum, driving 70 yards in 11 plays, and taking a 7-0 lead after quarterback Ty Storey scored on a 1-yard keeper at 4:46 of the opening quarter -- the key play of the march being Storey's 22-yard completion to wide receiver Lucky Jackson.
Defense ruled on both sides for the rest of the half -- the only real scoring opportunity coming just before halftime when Hilltopper placekicker Cory Munson pulled a 46-yard field goal attempt wide left.
On the first possession of the second half, Western drove from its own 23 to deep in Black Knight territory before settling for Munson's 22-yard field goal that extended the lead to 10-0.
The Hilltoppers put the game away with just over four minutes to play -- Storey again scoring from a yard out after a drive of more than nine minutes.
"We were able to impose our will on that final scoring drive," Helton said. "It was very impressive to see us do that against such an outstanding team."
Army (3-3), which has not been shut out since the second game of the 2015, averted being blanked in the waning moments when quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. tossed a touchdown pass to Malik Hancock.
Western's defense, which has surrendered only three touchdowns in the last 14 quarters, held the Black Knights to only 137 yards on the ground on 36 carries. Army entered the game ranked eighth nationally in rushing at better than 273 yards per game.
"We got the job done up front against a very good football team," WKU senior defensive tackle Jaylon George said. "Our game plan was to stop the dive and make them run the option, and we were able to do that -- we stepped up as a unit in a big, big way."
The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, beat Army at their own game -- rushing for 225 yards and possessing the football 17 more minutes than the Black Knights.
"It was a fantastic game for us," Hilltopper center junior center Seth Joest said. "We felt like we needed to run the football well to win this game and it took a real team effort for us to be able to do it against a team like Army. We still have things to work on, but we took a big step in the right direction tonight.
WKU was led by running back Gaej Walker, who carried 25 times for 132 yards. Storey added 62 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TDs, while also completing 21-of-30 passes for 140 yards.
The Hilltoppers, now 3-0 all time versus Army, will visit West Point on Sept. 11, 2021 -- the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 tragedy.
