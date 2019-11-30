The 'Hundred Miles of Hate' rivalry between Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee will renew on Saturday in Bowling Green, with the Hilltoppers trying to put the finishing touches on an expectedly strong 2019 regular season.
Kickoff for WKU's Senior Day game is set for 1 p.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
"We've got our rivalry week with Middle Tennessee, and it should be a great game -- it's great we're getting to play them at home for the last game of the season," first-year Western coach Tyson Helton said. "Records don't matter here, it's always been a great game.
"I know they'll be excited to some here and play us, as we will them. Our guys are a mature bunch, and they know it's a big game -- theyre looking forward to it."
WKU (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) returns home after consecutive stellar efforts on the road -- a 45-19 rout of SEC representative Arkansas (Nov. 9) and, following an open date, a convincing 28-10 league victory over Southern Miss (Nov. 23) -- the Golden Eagles' first home loss of the season.
Last week, graduate quarterback Ty Storey went 20-of-30 for 225 yards and two touchdowns against Southern Miss, and over the last four games senior wide receiver Lucky Jackson had 44 receptions for 649 yards and two scores.
Junior running back Gaej Walker enters the MTSU game with 996 yards and seven TDs -- both team-high totals. Walker's leads C-USA with six 100-yard games.
Junior end DeAngelo Malone was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after his performance at Southern Miss, where he forced a fumble on a strip sack, then carried the ball five yards to paydirt for a scoop-and-score TD. He also had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
"Our guys have fun playing for each other, playing for this program," Helton said. "There's a lot left to play for in this season with this last game and the upcoming bowl game. There's a lot of goals we still have left and that makes you excited to go out there and play."
Middle Tennessee (4-7, 3-4) ias led by sophomore quarterback Asher O'Hara, who has led the team in rushing in 10 of 11 games and has averaged 83.1 yards per game. He is third in the league in total offense (293.5 ypc) with 17 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores.
Senior wide receiver Ty Lee has caught a pass in a NCAA-longest 51 consecutive games, and his 23 scoring receptions tie him with Richie Jones for first all time at MTSU.
The Blue Raiders defense is led senior safety Jovante Moffatt, who has registered 306 tackles to rank seventh in program history.
MTSU topped WKU 29-10 last year in Murfreesboro. Nonetheless, four of the last seven games in the series have gone into overtime and six of the last eight have been decided by one possession.
Helton, of course, wants to avenge the 2018 setback and, in turn, move the WKU program upward and onward.
"I feel like we have something special moving forward here," Helton said. "I want to make sure we finish it the right way with a win this week."
