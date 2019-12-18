BOWLING GREEN -- Playing their first game since All-American candidate Charles Bassey was KO'd with a season-ending leg injury 10 days ago during an upset of then-unbeaten Arkansas, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers revealed the first glimpses of Plan B on Tuesday night.
Getting production from a variety of sources, WKU bolted to a 14-0 lead on the way to a 75-53 exhibition victory over scrappy Kentucky Wesleyan in the BB&T Classic at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"It was a good time to have one of these games after a long layoff, and playing without Charles for the first time," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We saw some good, we saw some bad. We have some things to work on, we have some things to build on.
"We're playing smaller now, but I didn't think we scored enough in transition, especially in the first half based on the number of defensive stops we got."
Jared Savage dunked off a lob and then drained a deep corner 3-pointer to ignite Western's quick break from the gate.
"There's an adjustment period, and it took us a while to get used to playing in this environment, this atmosphere," said KWC head coach Drew Cooper, whose team lost 80-69 to Cedarville on Monday at the Sportscenter. "I wish it hadn't gotten to 14-0, but then we settled down and really battled to stay in it.
"Our guys showed some resilience. We have glimpses of being a high-quality basketball team at our level."
WKU settled for a 42-29 lead at intermission -- getting a strong showing from little-used freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell, who scored eight points and made 2-of-4 shots from 3-point range.
"That was really good to see," Stansbury said. "Jeremiah's been a little sick the past couple of days, but he wanted to play and he went out there and gutted it out for us. It was good to see him have success and see him build his confidence."
Wesleyan, meanwhile, put up a real fight in the early stages of the second half -- outscoring the Hilltoppers 9-4 in the first four minutes and pulling within 46-38 on a free throw by Mohamed Abu Arisha at 16:22.
WKU answered with a 7-0 run over the next three minutes, however, and was never seriously threatened thereafter.
The Toppers' balanced attack was led by 6-foot-5 junior power forward Carson Williams, who produced 13 points and a game-best nine rebounds. Graduate guard Camron Justice also scored 13, with Gambrell and 6-11 senior center Matt Horton adding 11 points each.
"We had three guys who gave us really good play off the bench," Stansbury said. "I thought Matt was good at both ends of the floor, Jordan Rawls came in an played really well, and Gambrell played well for us.
"We're in a situation now where everyone is going to have to step up for us, and those three came off the bench and stepped up for us in this one."
Rawls, a freshman, and junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth each dished six assists,
The Panthers got a game-best 18 points from guard Adam Goetz, who was 4-of-6 from long range. Wyatt Battaile had team-highs of five rebounds and five assists.
WKU shot 47% from the field, making 9-of-28 shots from 3-point range (32%) and going 6-of-9 from the foul stripe. The Hilltoppers won the board battle (41-32) and forced KWC into 17 floor errors.
KWC shot 35% from the floor, went 8-of-26 from 3-point land (31%), and made 7-of-11 foul shots (64%).
Wesleyan is back in action on Thursday at the Sportscenter facing Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Trevecca Nazarene, and Western returns to the hardwood on Saturday with a visit to Rhode Island.
