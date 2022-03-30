Despite losing a pair of record-setting players in quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton isn’t worried about his team’s offensive outlook.
The Hilltoppers opened spring practice on March 21, intent on filling the void left by the 1-2 punch that led WKU to a 9-5 overall record, a runner-up finish in the Conference USA title game and a victory over App State in the Boca Raton Bowl last season.
According to Helton, though, the cupboard is far from bare.
“I’ve never been more excited,” he said. “I think we have a young football team, but I think we’ve done a great job in recruiting. I think the people that we lost, we’re going to replace with people that are just as talented.”
A season ago, Zappe threw for a staggering 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions, completing 69.2% of his passes along the way. As Zappe’s biggest target, Sterns reeled in 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 scores.
Now, both of them are gone — Zappe to graduation and Sterns as an early entrant to the NFL draft — and laying the foundation for a new starting quarterback is among the Hilltoppers’ highest priorities this spring.
“I think we lost a lot of pieces from last year,” Helton said. “You look back, and what are the question marks we need to answer in the spring — who is going to be the quarterback? We’ll try to figure all those things out.
“But I really like our pieces. I like this young football team and I like what we can do.”
With six quarterbacks on the roster for 2022, there will be plenty for Helton to choose from. However, WKU’s coaches aren’t in any hurry to designate a starter just yet.
“I really like the room,” Helton noted. “There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in there. We’re going to let everybody compete. I think we’ve got some talented guys there.
“I don’t have a timetable. Usually for me, I don’t name a quarterback until a couple weeks before the first game of the season.”
The Hilltoppers’ options at signal-caller include 6-foot-2 graduate transfer Jarret Doege, who threw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions at West Virginia last season; 6-1 redshirt freshman Chance McDonald; 6-foot redshirt freshman Darius Ocean; 6-2 grad transfer Austin Reed; 6-5 freshman Caden Veltkamp, from South Warren High School; and 6-4 redshirt junior Drew Zaubi.
“We have ideas about where we’re headed with the quarterback position, but I want everybody to compete,” Helton said. “I want everybody to feel comfortable. I don’t think the job is won during spring at all, I think you got to carry it into summer, you got to carry it into fall camp.
“If things work out, everybody knows who the starting quarterback should be by the time we get ready for the first game of the season.”
No matter who becomes the starter, Helton added, he doesn’t plan on changing much from the Hilltoppers’ high-octane offense that scored 44.2 points per outing in 2021.
“You play to the strengths of what you have,” he continued. “My intention is to keep the offense exactly as it is, keep the pedal-to-the-metal, high-powered offense. I think our fans enjoy that, and I think we have the pieces — but we have to see how we maximize those pieces.”
