OWESPTS-09-09-22 STEAK AND BURGER

Former University of Kentucky, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard signs footballs Wednesday before speaking at the 39th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club Mike Horn Unit.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Wesley Woodyard remembers how much the Boys & Girls Club meant to him growing up.

The former University of Kentucky and Tennessee Titans standout linebacker was the guest speaker at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s 39th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner at the Mike Horn Unit, where he shared stories of struggles, hope and inspiration with the numerous children in attendance.

