Wesley Woodyard remembers how much the Boys & Girls Club meant to him growing up.
The former University of Kentucky and Tennessee Titans standout linebacker was the guest speaker at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s 39th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner at the Mike Horn Unit, where he shared stories of struggles, hope and inspiration with the numerous children in attendance.
“I’m super excited to be here,” said Woodyard, 36, who spent 12 years playing in the NFL. “I remember going to the Boys & Girls Club when I was a little kid. The experiences it taught me as a young man, it kind of saved my brother’s life and my life as well.
“I remember when I grew up, it was a saying that it took a village to raise a child. So that’s kind of like my aim — to talk to the kids today to just accept that advice, but understand that everybody is not going to be pushing for you to be successful and you have to use that to drive yourself to be successful.”
For Woodyard, who grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, the club helped him develop social tools that remain important to this day.
“It meant a lot to me,” he said. “I remember I used to struggle with being confident and just having confidence in myself. I think it shaped me for the future that I really didn’t know I was going to be having — I was going to be around different people that I didn’t know, I was going to have to make different friends, I was going to have to be a captain on a different team every year.
“I think, at a young age, it shaped me to just be aware of my surroundings and hey, if somebody doesn’t like you, who cares? You just go out there and you try to be the better person that you can be every day and make somebody else better, and that’s what the Boys & Girls Club offered me. It was a safe space for me to grow to become a young man.”
Woodyard went on to become one of the best defensive high school players in Georgia, earning all-state accolades and leading LaGrange High School to a pair of state championships.
A four-year career at Kentucky followed, as Woodyard was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2004, became a second-team Sophomore All-American and All-SEC honorable mention selection in 2005, and earned All-SEC first-team honors in 2006 and 2007.
The 6-foot, 233-pounder went undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft but later signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent six seasons. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and spent the next six years in Nashville before retiring after the 2019 campaign. Over the course of his pro career, Woodyard racked up 943 tackles, 28 sacks, 31 pass deflections, eight interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.
Now that he’s a position to give back to younger generations, Woodyard doesn’t hesitate.
“The great thing about sports is it gives you the platform to be on a level with kids,” he said. “Everybody likes to play sports, everybody likes athletes and I think we have a unique power that we can use if we’re aware of it. And it’s something that I’m very aware of.
“I just think about when I was a kid when I met a professional athlete or somebody that was a star, it motivated me to be like, ‘Oh, I want to give my mom a house when I get older.’ So you kind of put yourself in their position and just be available and just listen to what they have to say and just show that ‘Hey, man, I was a kid one day. I was in your shoes and my life became successful because it started with a dream.’ ”
Now, as a player director with the NFL Players Association and co-founder of 16Ways Foundation, a non-profit organization centered around youth sports, Woodyard is just grateful for the life that football has helped provide and everything he’s experienced along the way.
“I think one of the biggest moments for me was just finally having my kids on the field with me,” he said, with a wide smile on his face, “and allowing them to see what dad does every day. They see me leave and they see all of the fancy stuff that goes on with football, like the traveling, the cars and all that, but just the hard work that dad put in and to see them after the game smiling on the field.
“I remember doing an interview with my son on live TV and, to me, that’s more memorable to me than any football play I’ve ever made.”
