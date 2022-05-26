Anytime rainfall is in the forecast during spring, high school athletic directors and coaches quickly get to work.
For softball and baseball, a quick response and readiness could be the difference between playing a game that evening or postponing it until a later date.
Apollo High School felt the crunch when rain postponed the second half of Saturday’s 3rd Region Baseball Tournament first round. Despite heavy precipitation that afternoon, the field was ready by Sunday afternoon. By Monday, things were back on track for the semifinals.
“We try to play if we can,” said Apollo AD Dan Crume, who credited baseball head coach Mason Head and the school’s maintenance department for upkeep on the field that legendary coach Bob Mantooth oversaw for years. “Sometimes it can get a little hairy, but for the most part they’ve done a good job keeping the field in a position where we can play if we don’t get too much rain.”
According to Daviess County softball coach John Biggs, a crucial aspect to avoiding rainouts and a flooded field is to put in the work at the start of the year.
“The key for us is really getting our field in good shape from the beginning of the season,” he said. “We’ve taken a little bit of a different approach this season.
“Kentucky Wesleyan has a drag that they use on their field, and we were borrowing it and using it on our field. It basically levels the field out and doesn’t break it open as much.”
Keeping the ground closed prevents water buildup, Biggs added, and the DCHS agriculture department later created a drag for the Lady Panthers to use regularly. They also made one for Owensboro High School to use at Shifley Park.
Having a dedicated group of parents who are available to work as the grounds crew is also a major factor.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve got a good group of parents that kick in and help, and a coaching staff that gets after it and spends a lot of time trying to get the field ready,” Biggs added.
Biggs, who works across the river at South Spencer High School during schooldays, credits his assistant coaches, Courtney Biggs and Louis Lohman, for handling field duties, as well.
“We’re watching the weather, and then the key is trying to figure out when the rain is going to be out,” said John Biggs. “If the rain gets out and you have some sun and some rain, then those are optimal conditions for drying. We’re going to let that field sit until we know the rain is completely out.”
After that, the crew removes standing water with a hand rake and then leaves the field for another hour or so. If troublesome spots still remain after that, they’ll use a field conditioner to help blend the infield dirt. Only in rare occasions will they use a drying agent in certain spots.
Through this process, Biggs said, he didn’t recall any varsity softball games behind cancelled or postponed for more than a few hours this season.
As a result, the Lady Panthers have been able to play fairly consistently.
“Our kids know they have to be flexible, but they know what our field’s like and they know there’s a good chance we’re going to play if at all possible,” Biggs said. “We just don’t want to lose those games. Between our freshman schedule and JV schedule, there aren’t too many open dates to find for makeup dates.”
