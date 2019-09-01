Rick Stansbury has been able to work with both sides of college basketball players transferring in and out of programs.
Stansbury is preparing for his fourth season in Bowling Green as head basketball coach at Western Kentucky University. He was the speaker at the Steak and Burger Dinner for the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club last week.
WKU had four players transfer out after last season.
The Hilltoppers have gained via the transfer portal as well.
WKU announced Friday that former Apollo High School star Eli Wright had officially joined the Hilltoppers. He had said he was transferring to WKU earlier on social media.
Wright is the kind of regional talent that Stansbury wants to have at WKU, but not just to be a local/area guy on the bench.
WKU had reportedly recruited Wright when he was at Apollo and Ray Harper was still the head coach.
"I've known Eli since he was in high school," said Stansbury, who was head coach at Mississippi State before Ben Howland, and also an assistant coach at Texas A&M. "The first time he left, Western Kentucky was interested in him, the second time he left we didn't have an opportunity at the time, this time there was an opportunity. He's a local guy, from Owensboro, he's a Kentucky guy, we like that."
We'll find out, he has to get a waiver, we'll see if he gets it, whether he plays or doesn't play. Anytime you can get a talented in-state guy you've got to take hard looks at him, especially a guy like Eli.
Wright played three years at Apollo, where he averaged 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game as an All-State junior. Wright was a Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year after his sophomore season at Apollo.
Wright then went to 22 Feet Academy in Greenville, South Carolina, for his final prep season. He became a 4-star prospect during his season with 22 Feet Academy.
Wright went to Mississippi State along with former Owensboro High School star Aric Holman, but Wright found limited playing time in 64 career games at Miss State.
A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Wright transferred to St. John's and took a redshirt season, and he has two years of eligibility remaining. He will have to wait on a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play immediately this season, per WKU.
Wright was the latest, and seventh, Kentucky based addition to the Hilltoppers' roster. That is the most Kentuckians WKU has had on its roster since 1980-81.
The most notable Kentucky parts of the WKU roster start with guard Taveion Hollingsworth, a 6-2 junior who averaged 14.4 points and nearly 37 minutes a game last season.
Hollingsworth was part of a major rotation at point guard because WKU didn't have much solid play out of that position.
"We had five different people we played at point guard, we never got any consistency in spite of all that switching," Stansbury said.
Camron Justice is another guard who will be on WKU's team as a graduate transfer after being one of the best scorers in the Horizon League last season at IUPUI.
Hollingsworth, Justice and Carson Williams are three Kentucky Mr. Basketball honorees with the Hilltoppers. Williams transferred in from Northern Kentucky and sat out last season at WKU after averaging 26.3 points and 10.7 rebounds a game at Owen County in 2016. Justice played at Knott Central and was Mr. Basketball in 2015.
"I love to have Kentucky guys, as long as they're good enough to help me compete for championships," Stansbury said.
Jared Savage is a senior from Warren Central who transferred to WKU from Austin Peay. Savage averaged 12.2 points and started all 34 games for WKU last season.
Moving into a program or out can be a good thing for everybody involved if the circumstances are right, Stansbury said.
"It's good for players, good for coaches at times," Stansbury said. "Sometimes as coaches you like for them to move around, guys maybe are not getting as much playing time as I anticipated or they anticipated."
Even with all the traffic in and out of the program, Stansbury thinks WKU should have a more settled roster this season and looking ahead.
"We've kind of been in a scramble mode," Stansbury said. "Now, we can recruit more versus gather players."
