A western Kentucky team will play for a state title.
Henderson County knocked out Russell, 64-53, in the quarterfinals of the girls’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament on Thursday night to set up a showdown with Marshall County in Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal. That game’s winner will meet the victor of the earlier semifinal, either Anderson County or Sacred Heart, in the championship tilt at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Colonels reached the penultimate round for the fifth time and their first since 2009. Jeff Haile, in his 35th season leading the Colonels, has coached all 17 Sweet 16 qualifiers in school history and is the state’s active leader in wins with 769.
A victory Saturday afternoon would be his first in the state semifinals.
“This is what we’ve been fighting for all year long,” Haile said. “... We want it real, real bad. We’ve had four Final Fours since I’ve been coaching and have never reached that title game. We want to get to that title game bad and give ourselves a chance to win a state championship.”
Sadie Wurth, a 5-foot-4 senior who’s in the running for this year’s Miss Basketball award, had 27 points, six assists and two steals to lead the Colonels (21-4). She struggled from the field, ending up 4-for-13 overall and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc, but delivered from the free-throw line, where she was 18 of 21.
MARSHALL COUNTY 58, BETHLEHEM 51
With her team down three and just over two minutes left in the game, Marshall County’s Cayson Conner took over.
The Miss Basketball nominee and 1st Region player of the year scored the Marshals’ next 10 points and came away with two steals in the final minute to help Marshall County knock off Bethlehem 58-51 in the quarterfinals of the girls’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament in Rupp Arena.
“She steps up when she needs to,” Marshall County Coach Aaron Beth said. “Her biggest issue, and she’s going to hit me for saying this because she’s sitting right here, but it’s her confidence in herself. And I tell her every single day how good she is every single day.
“The defensive effort with those two or three steals she made down the stretch were huge.”
SACRED HEART 66, BOWLING GREEN 54
Before this week, Sacred Heart had gone a long time between state tournament victories.
One didn’t satiate the Valkyries’ thirst. A 66-54 decision over Bowling Green sent them to the semifinals of the girls’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament.
Sacred Heart had made three state tournaments (2014, 2017 and 2020) since winning its last of three straight championships in 2004, but had not won a state-level contest before their first-round victory over Knott County Central on Wednesday. The Valkyries, who fell to South Laurel in the final first-round game played in last year’s tournament before it was canceled, were led by five seniors; this edition’s top seven scorers are underclassmen, including a sophomore (Triniti Ralston) and freshman (Reagan Bender) at the front of the herd.
Ralston finished with 26 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals. She was 16-of-20 from the free-throw line and didn’t commit a turnover in 27 minutes on the floor.
ANDERSON COUNTY 53, FRANKLIN COUNTY 35
With a stunning display of 3-point shooting in the first half and a stifling defense throughout, Anderson County rolled to a win over Franklin County in the quarterfinals of the girls’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
The Bearcats made 10-of-19 3-pointers in the game, including going 4-for-5 from deep in a decisive second quarter.
Paige Serafini, a junior guard coming off the Bearcats’ bench, had four of those first-half bombs on her way to 14 points among Anderson’s balanced lineup.
