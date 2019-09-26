Yeast, Kentucky Wesleyan looking for wins after 0-3 start

The most surprising thing Craig Yeast found in his first three games as head football coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College is the team's record.
The Panthers are 0-3. They have played well enough in two games to be 2-1, in Yeast's estimation.
"The only thing that surprised me up to this point is I thought that we would at least have won two of these football games and we came out 0-3," Yeast said this week. "When you're learning to win, and have a history of losing, you have upperclassmen that should be teaching the freshmen, but we have more freshmen than we have upperclassmen, and the upperclassmen need to teach the younger guys how to win, but the upperclassmen haven't won either. We're all together learning how to win. It's fun and rewarding, but it hurts all at the same time."
Yeast doesn't take losing lightly. KWC had a legitimate chance to win its opener against Concordia, falling 17-14 in the season opener. It had several chances to take control of the Southwest Baptist game last Saturday before falling 20-13.
Yeast was way down in the moments right after the Southwest Baptist game ended.
"I hate to lose more than anybody, but I was more hurt for our players," Yeast said of his emotions after the SBU loss. "I really felt like our players have worked their tails off the last three weeks, we've improved and gotten better, and I feel like they deserve to win. I want to win more than anybody in the world, but I felt like our players deserved to win, that's why I was so hurt about that game."
Players have bought into the system that Yeast and his staff have been teaching, which is what coaches are always looking for.
"We think so, that's the goal is to have everybody all in," Yeast said. "We came back (Tuesday morning), we had an excellent practice. Anytime we come out and practice with great effort, do more right than we do wrong, I'm pleased.
"We like where we are," Yeast said. "We're positive, nobody's down, everybody is upbeat, everybody is on the same page. Every game we've been in and had an opportunity to win. When you have an opportunity to win you have to learn how to win. We came back to work and we had our best Tuesday of the year."
During the opening three-game homestand to start the season Yeast has generally been pleased with game attendance. At homecoming last week, the shorter side of Steele Stadium was full.
"I was happy to see that, what we need to work on now is getting the other side packed," Yeast said. "When you go out and watch a football team, and you're used to seeing the way it's been in the past, and you still see mistakes, but there's effort on the football field, you see at the end of the game they still have a chance to win, it's good football to watch."
