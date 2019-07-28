Yeast readies for 1st KWC football season

Walk into the locker room at Kentucky Wesleyan College and you see a brighter, more purple home for the Panthers football team. New paint and more signs above the lockers have added to the purple color scheme.
Craig Yeast is right in the middle of things on a Friday afternoon, talking to assistant coaches, getting things more in line for his first season as head coach at KWC.
"The assistant coaches did a lot of work," Yeast said of the new look.
KWC football players will report on Aug. 11, and they will have their first practice Aug. 12.
Yeast will be trying to lift KWC's program over time, pushing for strong classroom performance, increased local-area numbers on the roster, more fans in the stands and, ultimately, a winning product on the football field.
"It's up to us to put a great product on the field," Yeast said. "Our number one goal is to change the way we play and the way we go about doing things. It doesn't necessarily mean a win right away in the stat sheet, but it's got to be a win in every other aspect. We want our young men to graduate. If we're working toward graduation then we're going to win football games because we've got a group of young men who've bought into everything we want."
Yeast felt like he put a good staff of assistant coaches together and they all did a good job on the recruiting trail.
"The charge I put out for our staff is to go out and find excellent students that are equally excellent football players," Yeast said. "I think we've done that with this class. The young men we retained are great. It starts with those guys. I think on the recruiting trail we were very well received."
KWC has been pitching a strong academic reputation, and Yeast thinks that helped when they talked about that with recruits, parents and coaches.
"That aspect of it really helped us get in the door," Yeast said. "For us, education is everything. I'm like that with my own children."
Yeast and the staff also worked to get local-area players on the roster.
"One of the things we wanted to stress was trying to get as many of the local talent players here, keep them here at home to play for us," Yeast said. "The local communities, they know these young men, they have a stake in them, they'll come out on Saturdays and watch them play."
Trying to change the culture and the view of KWC football are major goals for Yeast and his staff.
"We wanted to make sure everybody understood we're not what we used to be at Kentucky Wesleyan, we're trying to go in a different direction," Yeast said. "We want everybody to be a part of that, and there's a lot of opportunity. We're selling the opportunity to be a part of something special."
KWC has won five games in the last two seasons, after having some success in several seasons before 2016.
Yeast has substantial name recognition in Kentucky because of his pass-catching ability at the University of Kentucky in the late 1990s.
He was a mega-talented receiver on teams, catching quite a few memorable touchdowns from star quarterback Tim Couch.
Yeast finished his collegiate career with the most receptions (208) in SEC history and still ranks inside the conference's all-time leaders in receiving yards (ninth), catches (fifth) and touchdowns (eighth).
Yeast still ranks as Kentucky's all-time receiver with 208 catches, 2,899 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in his career.
Yeast was a wide receiver with the New York Jets in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round of by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999. Yeast also played four professional seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats (2003-2006) of the Canadian Football League.
KWC thinks having Yeast as head coach should pay major dividends just because of who he is.
"Certainly we see an opportunity with Craig leading the football program, he has notoriety in the state," KWC athletic director Rob Mallory said. "There's been some momentum since he came on board. On our end, it would be short-sided not to capitalize on one of the best UK football players in history and one of thr best high school football players in Kentucky history."
At the same time, building a fan base for football at KWC will be a multi-pronged work. Yeast's name alone will not be enough to build the game day environment KWC wants on Saturday afternoons in the fall.
KWC doesn't have a massive marketing budget or staff. It is working on themes for each home game, launching a touchdown club and other initiatives.
"A lot of it has to be community-driven, and Craig has put himself out in the community," Mallory said. "The home opener is going to be a big partnership with KFL (Kids Football League), get those teams out and let them play at halftime, show what Craig Yeast and the KWC football program are about."
Yeast has spoken at a Rooster Booster breakfast and has talked at some corporate functions.
"We've only been in Owensboro for six or seven months now," Yeast said. "I don't expect everybody to open up the doors and let us come in. That's something you have to earn. The way you earn that is you have a group of players that are on track to graduate, they're doing things in the community in a positive manner and at the end of the day, you're winning some football games. If you do all those things that's what gives you an opportunity to change the mindset and have a complete buy-in from the community. That's our goal."
