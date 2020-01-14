Owensboro Catholic has been working to gain experience and improve over the course of this bowling season.
The Aces didn’t have big numbers, with Jarred Deno leading the team as a senior.
Deno has been with the team since seventh grade, and he is going to bowl at Thomas More University. Deno leads the team in average with a 190 in matches and practices this season.
A roster full of sophomores make up the rest of Catholic’s team.
Aaron Self is a second-year bowler in that group and has helped get some of his teammates involved with the program.
There are eight sophomores on the team.
“We’re just looking to develop more people for the team,” Self said.
He tried to get classmates he knew might be interested in the team to join it.
“It was walking around school, once I’d see a person, every time I’d see them in the hallway it would be like ‘Join the bowling team, join the bowling team,’” Self said.
Catholic coach Ginny Coomes said Self has gotten a lot better over the last year, practicing more on his own or with some of the other sophomores on the team.
“With him being a sophomore and the other boys being sophomores, he’s been encouraging the others to go with him,
See Aces/Page C3
practice outside of their regular times,” Coomes said. “He told me he’s been practicing more and learning what he needs to do.
“One little hand movement is different for each bowler, and they’re each learning their own style and technique. I look forward to if these sophomore boys stick with it, in two years I could really see us being us being a competitor in the regional.”
The team has made some progress. Self has a 160 average.
“Everybody has been trying to learn to bowl better,” Self said.
Deno will be trying to make a run at the KHSAA state tournament in his final season.
“He would love to go,” Coomes said of Deno. “If he’s on at regionals (later January), he’s got a decent chance.”
Deno has been a fixture with the program.
“It has been nice to have a constant that I knew would show up for six years,” Coomes said.
There are a couple of more matches in the next week before the Region 1 Tournament. Catholic has had some matches canceled that couldn’t be made up. It will finish with six or seven matches on the year.
“We’ve had kind of a slow season,” Coomes said. “We’re just trying to get some in.”
Lauren Hoover, a senior, is the lone girl bowling for Catholic.
