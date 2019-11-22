The Daviess County Lady Panthers is hoping to parlay lessons learned from last year's 7-22 season into more success on the hardwood this winter.
Second-year Lady Panthers coach John Kirkpatrick is optimistic about making it happen.
"We've got a lot of young players who are open-minded and willing to learn," Kirkpatrick said. "They're on board with what we're trying to teach them, and they're making progress in every area of the game.
"We're going to play a lot faster than we did last year, and where we lack size and strength we will be trying to make up for it with speed and quickness -- I believe this team is suited to a more uptempo style of play."
Among the top returnees are 5-foot-4 sophomore guard Katie Mewes, who averaged 5.8 points per game last season, and 5-10 junior forward Brooklyn Daugherty (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
"Katie will be our point guard, and she is one of the best decision-makers we've got," Kirkpatrick said. "She's a threat to score, and her defense has improved tremendously.
"Brooklyn is a player we can utilize inside and out, and her size and athleticism will allow her to defend all over the court. Her shooting has improved, and we will be seeking more scoring from her."
Also back for the Lady Panthers is 5-4 sophomore guard Ella Payne and 5-5 freshman guard Adylan Ayer -- each of whom had some good moments last season.
"Ella really turned it on at the end of the season," Kirkpatrick said. "She has a competitive mindset, and she provides a lot of spark at both ends of the floor.
"Adylan is a very athletic kid who has a lot of versatility. This season, she will have a lot of responsibility on offense and defense -- she's another player who can score the basketball."
Among others hoping to make a splash for Daviess County are 5-3
see daviess/page 19
daviess
from page 6
sophomore guard Druree Glenn, 5-6 freshman forward Madison Spurrier, 5-4 freshman guard Carly Paige and 5-2 freshman guard Kaylee Blandford.
The Lady Panthers will open the season without the services of 5-7 senior guard Emma Anderson, who is recovering from functional movement disorder (FMD).
"Emma is in recovery mode and is anxious to get back on the court with the team," Kirkpatrick said. "She's in a wheelchair right now at practice, and just having her around makes us a better team. She's an inspiration to all who know her, and we're really pulling hard for her to have a complete recovery."
Last season, Anderson averaged 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Kirkpatrick says moving the program in the right direction is vital this season.
"Our goal is to be an improved basketball team in every way, and these girls are putting in the work it takes to make it happen," Kirkpatrick said. "We just want to be trending the right way throughout the season, and I believe we have the personnel to get it done.
"Otherwise, we want to be competitive in the always-strong 9th District, we want to go .500 against the teams we play out in the 3rd Region, and we want to maintain the relentless, gritty mindset that we always want to be at the core of our program -- always taking a great deal of pride in what we're doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.