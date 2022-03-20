When Tyrone Young officially took over as the seventh head coach in Kentucky Wesleyan football history two weeks ago, he didn’t rush the moment. In fact, he savored his introductory press conference at Rogers Hall on campus for as long as he could.
Young, who arrived at Wesleyan with former coach Craig Yeast in December 2018, had served as the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator before his recent promotion into the lead role. Also working as one of the team’s top recruiters, he quickly built bonds with most of the incoming Panthers over the years.
As a result, his relationships with several players have created strong bonds, and it’s not difficult to see how much the Panthers mean to him.
Now, as the head coach, Young wants to foster that chemistry throughout the entire program.
“Being the defensive coordinator, it’s just 50 more guys,” he said. “Being able to develop that brotherhood throughout the whole team, that’s something me and (quarterback) Wiley Cain got the opportunity to talk about — developing that mindset for the entire team. I’m excited about it, and it’s going to be awesome to see them grow together.”
Young didn’t make promises for win totals or on-field expectations, but he does have high hopes for his group.
“Just being able to get those guys over the hump of losing those close games and being in every game that we were in,” said Young, noting Wesleyan’s 3-8 record last year, “but just now teaching them how to finish and how to do that as brothers. I’m very excited.”
Since taking over the helm for the Panthers, Young has moved quickly. Within the first week, he solidified the team’s coordinators — Brandon Frase as defensive coordinator, Alfonzo Browning as offensive coordinator, Matthew Amburgey as special teams coordinator and Glen Rowell as recruiting coordinator — and finalized the schedule for 2022.
With 18 of 22 starters set to return, along with the program’s first real offseason since dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Young’s vision for the future remains bright.
That is, of course, if KWC sticks to its ideals.
“Our program is built on three pillars,” he said. “The first pillar is ‘one heartbeat.’ That’s the biggest thing to become brothers. The second is ‘championship climb,’ and the third one is ‘dig in.’ When you think about ‘dig in,’ you think about a mule of sorts. They always go to work. They don’t have a glamorous job, but they just go to work constantly every single day.
“You instill that into your players to be 1% for their brothers every day, and then that team will grow as a family and that family will go out and compete at the best of their abilities. Hopefully, those abilities lead us to some Ws.”
More so than anything, Young is simply excited to get going.
“It’s a great day to be a Panther, and I’m so happy about this school,” he said, a wide smile on his face. “I’m so happy about what we’ve got going.”
