Alabama led the way with six players named to the first team of the 2021 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team, highlighted by quarterback Bryce Young, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia, the second SEC team to make the upcoming college football, had five players named to the first team.

Kentucky, which finished the regular season at 9-3 and will play Iowa on Jan. 1 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, placed two players on the first team — tackle Darian Kinnard and center Luke Fortner.

The Wildcats added three players on the second team — running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

The full teams are:.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Bryce Young, Alabama

RB

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Evan Neal, Alabama

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Ed Ingram, LSU

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Derick Hall, Auburn

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Theo Jackson, Tennessee

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Special Teams

PK

Cade York, LSU

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Jameson Williams, Alabama

