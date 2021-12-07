Alabama led the way with six players named to the first team of the 2021 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team, highlighted by quarterback Bryce Young, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Georgia, the second SEC team to make the upcoming college football, had five players named to the first team.
Kentucky, which finished the regular season at 9-3 and will play Iowa on Jan. 1 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, placed two players on the first team — tackle Darian Kinnard and center Luke Fortner.
The Wildcats added three players on the second team — running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.
The full teams are:.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Bryce Young, Alabama
RB
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
WR
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Evan Neal, Alabama
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
AP
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Defense
DL
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Damone Clark, LSU
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
Montaric Brown, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Ed Ingram, LSU
Cade Mays, Tennessee
Justin Shaffer, Georgia
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Defense
DL
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Derick Hall, Auburn
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Jalen Carter, Georgia
LB
Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB
Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Theo Jackson, Tennessee
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
Lewis Cine, Georgia
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Special Teams
PK
Cade York, LSU
Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS
Jameson Williams, Alabama
