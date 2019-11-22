The Owensboro Catholic Aces put together a solid season in 2018-19, winning 18 of 30 games and reaching the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals before falling to Breckinridge County.
Now, the Aces are hoping to build on that success and put together a team that can take them to the next level under fifth-year head coach Tim Riley.
"We're awfully young, as we have three seniors and one junior in the program," said Riley, a veteran coach who directed Owensboro Catholic to its first and only KHSAA State Tournament appearance in his first season at the helm in 2015-16.
"But we do have talent, and as the season progresses we're wanting to get better and better. There's a chance we could get off to a slow start, but we want to be the best we can be as a team late in the season, leading into postseason play."
Two seniors Riley refers to as "cornerstone players" -- 6-foot guard Andrew Riney, an All-9th District performer last season (7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), and 6-3 Drew Hartz, a superstar quarterback on the gridiron who returns to the hardwood after being the team's second-leading scorer last season (9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
"Andrew is a great defensive player and an outstanding rebounder," Riley said, "and Drew is just a winner, a competitor who is also a very good basketball player."
Also back is 6-6 sophomore forward Ji Webb, whose skill and athleticism will make him hard to guard.
"He's long, athletic and a great leaper," Riley said of Webb, "and I believe he can create some matchup problems, for sure. He's getting better every day, and I'm looking forward to watching his development during the course of the season.
"Without question, Ji is one of the most talented players I've ever coached."
Another sophomore to watch will be 5-6 point guard Brian Griffith (6.3 ppg).
"He's a very valuable player for us," Riley said of Griffith. "He can run the point, he can play some two-guard, and wherever you put him he's an outstanding defender."
Logan Jones, a 6-1 forward without much varsity experience, is the team's only other senior.
An important addition for the Aces, however, will be 6-4 junior forward Gray Weaver, a transfer from Christian Academy-Louisville. His father, Shannon Weaver, has joined Riley's staff as an assistant coach.
"Gray is versatile and can play all over the floor," Riley said of Weaver, who averaged five points and two rebounds at CAL last season. "He's definitely going to help us."
Three more sophomores, Luke Scales, Sam McFarland and Braden Mundy, are also expected to figure into the mix by season's end.
"Our sophomore group is pretty solid," Riley said. "They're really good athletes and really good basketball players -- they just need to continue to gain experience at the varsity level."
Riley's expectations for the Aces haven't wavered.
"The program is moving in the right direction -- we've won seven regional tournament games the past four seasons," Riley said. "My expectations are to get out of the 9th District, get to the 3rd Region Tournament and make a run.
"The key is to get out of the district; if we do that, we've got a shot."
