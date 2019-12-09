Inexperienced OHS starts off season 2-1
Heading into the 2019-20 high school basketball season, the Owensboro High School Lady Devils knew there would be challenges ahead.
After losing the top two scorers from last year's 13-17 squad, coach Jansen Locher was counting on players to step up and help continue the momentum his team had built up over the previous couple of years.
The only surprise so far has been the quick development and sudden impact of Owensboro's less experienced players.
"We're a little further along actually than I thought we would be, as far as our younger girls," said Locher, whose team improved to 2-1 after Thursday's 49-44 win against Whitesville Trinity.
"We have some other girls not playing right now that we expected to be playing some of these minutes. Some people that we didn't expect have stepped into that role, but they've done their best.
"They come to practice every day, they listen to what we try to teach, and they're a very talented group."
So far this year, the Red Devils have been paced by a pair of dynamic, defensive-minded guards in A'Lyrica Hughes and Lyric Lawrence.
Lawrence, a 5-5 junior wing who scored just 3.7 points per contest a season ago, has been a spark for the Lady Devils. She averages 13 points per outing, including a 17-point outburst against Trinity in her last game. She also hauls in 6.6 rebounds per game.
"Lyric Lawrence plays with a lot of energy," Locher said. "Even when shots aren't falling, she doesn't let it get her down. She doesn't get credit for a lot of steals, but she gets a lot of deflections. Tom Crean would love her, because he counts deflections, and she gets a ton of them."
Hughes, a 5-foot-6 eighth-grader, has been a revelation for Owensboro. She averages 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while also serving as a secondary ballhandler for the Lady Devils.
Even though Hughes is just an eighth-grader, Locher attributes the success to her work ethic.
"Talent only gets you so far, but playing hard can get you to the next level. She does that," Locher said. "She goes as hard as she can for as long as she's in the game. She's gonna make mistakes because she's young, but she's gonna learn from them and she can put the ball in the basket."
Other top contributors for OHS have included 6-1 senior center Nia Gonzo (6 ppg, 6 rpg), 5-4 junior guard Tamia Smith (4.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 6-3 junior guard Katerina Hrabalikova, 5-4 junior guard Krystell Pappas, 5-10 freshman forward Brooklyn Williams and 5-7 freshman wing Chandler Worth, among others.
It's a group that doesn't have an abundance of playing time together, but Locher just wants the Lady Devils to continue giving their full effort as they try to get better. We've gotta keep playing hard," he said. "Right now, we've got a big district game coming up on Friday (against Daviess County).
"The first district game is always the biggest. We're gonna try to come out with a win, and that's our focus.
"Hopefully, we keep getting better at practice and perform in games."
