Younger age group travel teams with the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association are finishing their seasons as February winds down.
The season-ending tournament for the house teams in the OYHA will be this week at The Edge Ice Center.
The Blast Bash starts Monday and runs Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Players on travel teams also are required to be in the recreation league on different teams. The younger age group teams are in the Puck Hogs program. Ice time is abundant since the season runs from October to late February.
“As a group they will not be together,” said Mark Cody, who coaches the 12U Pee Wee travel team. Cody was a former player with the Evansville Icemen and has coached high school and younger age teams as well. “I’ve been over here doing stuff in the summer for five years, but this is my first year of actually coaching this team.”
Luke Alexander is also in his first year of coaching a travel team with the OYHA. He coaches the 8U Mites, which is the youngest travel team in the program.
“This is my first year coaching with the travel program, my son (Crew) played last year,” Alexander said. “I didn’t play hockey growing up. I started when he did, he was six years old and now he’s 8. I saw a void for men to be out there helping and I helped out a little bit last year. Some of the parents approached me during offseason and asked if I’d help coach the travel team. Then it turned out they didn’t have a head coach, so I became the head coach.”
USA Hockey tells coaches of younger teams that the goal is 85% fun, according to Alexander.
His team was playing a game in practice that combined tag and flag football, except the kids were on hockey skates.
“I just call it flag pulling,” Alexander said. “They’re skating hard, and they’re bumping into each other. It’s balance, it’s core, it’s agility. We try to mix it up between fun and drills, and fun with drills.”
The 8U teams play at half ice with a wall in the center so there can be two games going on at the same time. Players move up to full ice in 10U.
“It’s going to be a big adjustment for these boys when they move up,” Alexander said. “Then other technical things are introduced, like offsides. What they’re learning at this age group are concepts of being able to space out. You see them on the soccer field and they all attack and get bunched up.
“That’s what I feel they’ve progressed the most on, knowing a position, knowing the concept of spacing and sharing the puck with each other.”
OYHA encourages kids to get involved even if they haven’t skated or played hockey before. It provides loaner equipment for a year to see if a kid likes the sport.
That was the route Alexander and his son took.
His son was skating pretty well within a couple of months, Luke said.
The Nashville Predators help with regional youth hockey programs as well.
The 10U Squirts team came back to Owensboro on Sunday with a championship trophy from the Buckeye Travel Hockey League tournament and the league championship in Dayton, Ohio. The Squirts were also runners-up in two other tournaments this season.
“It’s not always about winning, but it’s about teaching the boys a love of the game and lessons they will use through their lives,” said Robbie Baize, coach of the 10U team who has been coaching in the Puck Hogs program for five years.
The 8U Mites also won a tournament they hosted at The Edge earlier this season.
The 12U Pee Wee team has played at double-A this season but will be in a triple-A tournament to end the year in Nashville, Tenn. That tournament is set for March 13-15.
“We had a really good year from a developmental standpoint,” Cody said. “We’ve already played against teams from Florida, DC and Virginia this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.