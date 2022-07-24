Owensboro’s Brayden Locher was the Stock Division rally winner in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby at Akron, Ohio, on Saturday.
Locher is 12 and he competed against cars built from kits, which assist the Derby novice by providing a step-by-step assembly of a basic style car.
There are Local and Rally winners in each division. Local winners automatically qualify for the championship race, while rally racers accumulate points in rally races to earn the chance to compete for a national title.
More than 300 boys and girls from across the United States competed in the All-American Soap Box Derby for a share of $36,000 in college scholarships.
Racers between the ages of 7 and 20 spent months building their gravity-powered race cars and competing in local Soap Box Derby competitions to earn their trip to the championship finals at the world-famous Derby Downs track.
