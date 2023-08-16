It’s easy to be impressed with high school coaches who keep working on the sidelines.

High school coaches who have stayed around a long time and are still out there trying to teach and help their teams to win seem more of a rarity nowadays. People see the number of games they’re involved in, but think about all those practices they’ve had to put together.

