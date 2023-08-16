It’s easy to be impressed with high school coaches who keep working on the sidelines.
High school coaches who have stayed around a long time and are still out there trying to teach and help their teams to win seem more of a rarity nowadays. People see the number of games they’re involved in, but think about all those practices they’ve had to put together.
How they find motivation for themselves, the ability to motivate others, how to achieve a level of success throughout all those years.
It doesn’t get easier because a coach is experienced, or has coached a lot of games in the postseason. They may know how to better navigate that course to get to the playoffs, and it’s even a more rare quality to be able to advance in a postseason world of ‘lose and go home.’
The only time that doesn’t happen in Kentucky is in the championship games of district tournaments for all the sports that have them _ like basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, baseball.
If you’re talking about a fall sport like soccer or volleyball, that would be multiple games during the season. There were 19 games on a random girls’ soccer schedule. There were 19 games on a random volleyball schedule, with a regular season that ends in early October.
There are practices around those games.
Cross country coaches who have been with the summer-fall sport for a long time know the effort it takes to build and maintain teams. Those teams run all those miles on the roads and trails that make up cross country practices.
Football coaches have 10 games in the regular season, then they could add another three or four if their team gets on a bit of a run in the playoffs. Having football gathering/practice on Thanksgiving morning is viewed as a badge of honor, and playing on the Friday after Thanksgiving in Kentucky means you are a win away from a state championship game.
Football coaches love the aspect of getting more practice chances in the cold of November, no matter how long they have spent Friday nights on the sidelines. Practice in November is where they can look at younger players in competitive settings, and those players can begin the repetitions that may one day lead them to be starters.
Football practices are about tons of repetition, learning assignments, tendencies, looks, packages, technique. Football practices are physical with a lot of hitting and contact.
There are varying levels of football practice that begin July 10 and go to Aug. 1 before full pads go on. Kickoff is Friday night for this high school football season. The preseason practice time is added on to, let’s say four days a week with some practice activity, even a walkthrough on Thursday, for a 10-week season with an open date for 11 weeks. That’s just over 40 practice sessions right there for regular season.
The motivation varies for coaches with a lot of years involved with trying to win games.
Sometimes coaches have kids, their own kids maybe but usually others, who they want to see through.
Some coaches have teams they saw begin to develop in middle school, once they got in high school they continued to improve, build camaraderie, keep getting better, stronger, faster, until they become a force in their district, region or beyond.
The games can add up quickly, and coaches always hope the wins will add up too. The thing with all those games is getting ready for them through the years — and how do coaches work through all those practices.
