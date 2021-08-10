Western Kentucky football fans can expect a faster-paced Hilltoppers offense in 2021, and there will be no quarterback controversy — at least to begin the season.
Last week, third-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton named transfer Bailey Zappe as the team’s starting signal-caller, and he sounded confident in doing so.
“I think we’re in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is going to be the quarterback,” Helton said. “He was with us here in the spring and during the summer. He’s been here long enough and our staff has been able to make evaluations. I think it’s better for us moving into this season having that guy in place — he knows he’s the guy.”
Western will be hoping Zappe can replicate what he did as a star at FCS Houston Baptist, where he threw for 10,004 yards in four seasons for the Huskies.
In the four games Houston Baptist played in 2020, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just one interception.
At 458.3 passing yards per game, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Zappe led all of college football. He was 101.3 yards per game above the leading FBS passer, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel (357 ypg).
The guy can wing it.
“We had a great spring and summer and I’ve, of course, been working towards being the starter,” Zappe said. “I’m grateful that coach Helton gave me the starting spot and I’m really excited to get started.”
First-year offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, also rolling in from Houston Baptist, is looking for efficiency above all else.
“The two biggest things I’m looking forward to in fall camp are trying to limit the self-inflicted wounds and then just the competition every day, bringing everything you’ve got,” Kittley said. “Turnovers, dropped balls, penalties — those are things that always hurt you on a drive. I feel like we’re really deep at a lot of different positions, so it’s just about making sure that every day we’re creating that competition.”
The Hilltoppers open the 2021 season three weeks from Thursday (Sept. 2) when they host UT-Martin.
After that is a gauntlet-like trio of games, including two against Big Ten foes, that
will severely test WKU’s
mettle — at Army (Sept. 11), at home against Indiana (Sept. 25) and at Michigan State (Oct, 2).
As always, utterly fearless WKU says bring it.
“It’s definitely challenging, but we like those games, we embrace those games,” said Helton, the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year in his first season at the Hilltopper helm. “You go win those games and suddenly you’re part of the national conversation. That’s really what we try to shoot for here — let’s go make some good things happen and be part of that national conversation.”
With Bailey Zappe winging
it.
