We’re three weeks away from the first Saturday in May.
That means the horses are getting in position for the lead-up to the second running of the world’s most famous horse race in an eight-month time frame.
Of course, the 2020 Derby was held in September after being delayed from May because of COVID-19.
The last couple of big prep races are Saturday, with the Arkansas Derby headlining the afternoon from Oaklawn Park.
The big favorite there is Concert Tour, trained by Bob Baffert, who has been the guru for getting horses to the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle — doing it an astounding six times. Baffert also trained two Triple Crown winners. Those fabulous horses were American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.
Concert Tour should win Saturday, and it will be one of the favorites for the Derby.
Caddo River is also in the Arkansas Derby, and it needs to finish second to potentially earn enough points to get in the Kentucky Derby.
If Caddo River reaches Churchill Downs, it would give trainer Brad Cox three runners in this year’s race.
Cox is the trainer of Essential Quality, which many consider the horse to beat in the Kentucky Derby.
Full disclosure here: I got plenty of insight for this early-April look at the Derby from a co-worker who is very savvy and a well of knowledge when it comes to picking horses to bet on.
Cox is a favorite trainer of mine. Mandaloun is the other Cox horse that is already in the Derby via the points system.
Essential Quality won the Bluegrass Stakes on April 3 at Keeneland. There is a lot to like about the horse whose sire is Tapit.
Essential Quality broke his maiden at Chuchill Downs on Derby Day in September. He is 5-for-5 and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile back in November, also at Keeneland.
Essential Quality likes running in Kentucky, no doubt about that. He’s done everything right, so far, which is a good path for horses who aim for that Derby blanket of roses.
Yet, this is the Kentucky Derby that we’re looking at here, and it is a very different horse race.
Baffert’s fingerprints will be all over the Derby, just because they always have been for the last 20-plus years.
Concert Tour is the big engine who follows the Baffert method for winning the Derby. Concert Tour is unbeaten, has been lightly raced, going 3-for-3 heading to the starting gate at Oaklawn Park on Saturday, and he wins by good margins.
Take a good look at Concert Tour on Saturday, it could be a preview for what happens on May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.