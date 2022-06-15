When COVID-19 was in charge of everybody’s daily lives, it was easy to see the impact it had on athletics on all levels — professional, college, high schools and even youth leagues.
High school and college basketball stopped immediately in the second week of March 2020. The spring sports seasons for high school and college athletes were non-existent.
Once things got sort of moving again in the fall of 2020, then through the winter and spring of 2021, there were bits and pieces of normalcy returning in sports.
By the time the 2021-22 school year started, things had indeed gotten back to nearly normal, crowds were back at games, folks in general just seemed to want to get out more, which helped attendance in all sports and some areas of entertainment.
The Sportscenter was nearly packed for a couple of rounds of the 3rd Region Tournament in March, and that was certainly more like the long gone days.
But in a late Friday night/early Saturday morning discussion last weekend after a high school softball team ended its season in the state tournament, that lost spring of 2020 came back into focus.
Daviess County lost to eventual state champion Ballard 7-0 in a KHSAA State Softball Tournament quarterfinal game, and DC coach John Biggs talked about how good this season was, and the impact this senior class had on the program he has led for more than a decade now.
“The seniors, they missed their sophomore year, and that was the year they were going to come in and be contributors, that was kind of going to be their growing-up year,” Biggs said. “You take that away, and they had to come back, and they did a nice job of accepting roles and doing whatever it took to make the team successful.”
It took a while to sink in, but that was a statement that could’ve been given to every senior class in a spring sport this year. Every senior class in baseball. Every senior class in softball. Senior track and field participants. Senior tennis players. All of them.
Spring sports athletes in high school in Kentucky and everywhere lost a season of competition in 2020. For those seniors, that was the bitter end of a long road of competition, games, practices. For senior-laden teams that had been pushing for, setting up for, building for that 2020 spring, that finish before it began had to be especially empty.
That lost spring definitely left a hole in the high school careers of those that came afterwards as well.
