LOUISVILLE VS. SYRACUSE
Event: ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
Tipoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.
Records: Louisville 24-7. Syracuse 18-14.
Series: Louisville leads 19-10.
Last meeting: Louisville won 90-66 on Feb 19 in Louisville.
TV: ESPN or ESPN.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
