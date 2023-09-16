Louisville Football AM Box mmathis mmathis Sep 16, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISVILLE VS.INDIANAKickoff: 11 a.m. CT. Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.Records: Louisville 2-0, 1-0 in ACC. Indiana 1-1, 1-1 in Big 10. More from this section Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on doubters: 'Watch what I do' Colorado's Deion Sanders gifts shades as jab at Colorado St. coach Travel ban? Colts to 'talk about' Jonathan Taylor joining team to Houston Series: Indiana leads 2-0.Last meeting: Indiana won 21-0 on Sept. 13, 1986 at IU.Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9/93.3 in Owensboro.TV: Big 10 Network. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mmathis Follow mmathis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 55° Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Static Air Show brings hundreds to airport Enrollment numbers stable for local school districts Wells flies with Thunderbirds for "Hometown Heroes" flight Atwell leads Aces to victory Apollo finds some offensive flow in 41-0 win over Muhlenberg UK cancer center achieves highest designation from NCI Winstead, Red Devils hold off Graves County DCPS closes on former US Bank property Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 10, 2023 Just getting started: Westerfield reflects on first 25 years as an educator Man dies after driving into Ohio River near Wrights Landing Road POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 11, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 12, 2023 WKU film students turn Kuegel farm into movie set Atwell, Carricos making big impact for Owensboro Catholic POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 13, 2023 Airport prepping for Friday static show Images Videos CommentedThis Week in History, Sept. 11-15 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 28, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 20, 2023 (1) Juvenile charged in fatal shooting of teen to be tried as an adult (1) POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 10, 2023 (1) Former candidate raises finance complaint against Daviess County Republicans (1) Bailey has major impact in Bowling Green's 42-28 win over Owensboro HS (1) POLICE REPORTS for Aug. 21, 2023 (1) Ariana Grande cries over fillers confession (1) Ariana Grande Shares Why She Stopped Using Lip Fillers And Botox (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
