The Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday will be more notable for who is not there than who is.
Cincinnati and Louisville face each other in the early Saturday bowl game at Boston’s Fenway Park. Jeff Brohm is the new coach at Louisville. Scott Satterfield is the new coach at Cincinnati. Brohm, a favorite football son of Louisville for decades, replaced Satterfield, who was head coach at U of L this season.
Brohm reportedly is staying in Louisville this weekend, working with his staff to keep a strong early signing period class together
Neither first-team quarterback is expected to play. Cincinnati will start Evan Prater, who attempted 51 passes without a touchdown this season. The Cards will turn it loose with Brock Domann, who led the team to victories over Virginia and North Carolina State.
Deion Branch will be the Louisville head coach for the bowl game, the school announced eaarlier this week. Branch has been with the program as director of player development.
“I would tell you that Deion (Branch) is doing an unbelievable job, and that’s why I put him in this position,” Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said. “Like I said, a large majority of those people in that building have themselves or their families to worry about. They don’t know if they have jobs, they might be transitioning to other jobs. But I knew Deion was going to give his heart and soul, because that’s what he’s done for the last 10 months to the guys in that locker room. We’re duct-taping it together. I can tell you that they’ll be ready to play on the 17th and we look forward to that bowl game.”
