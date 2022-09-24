The University of Louisville will be looking to even its record at 2-2 when it hosts South Florida on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville dropped its home opener 35-31 to Florida State last Friday night at Cardinal Stadium despite 360 yards of total offense and three scores from quarterback Malik Cunningham. The senior rushed for 127 yards and a pair of scores, while passing for 243 yards and one touchdown.

