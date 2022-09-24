The University of Louisville will be looking to even its record at 2-2 when it hosts South Florida on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT at Cardinal Stadium.
Louisville dropped its home opener 35-31 to Florida State last Friday night at Cardinal Stadium despite 360 yards of total offense and three scores from quarterback Malik Cunningham. The senior rushed for 127 yards and a pair of scores, while passing for 243 yards and one touchdown.
The Cardinals rushed for a season high 252 yards and three scores versus the Seminoles. UofL averaged 5.7 yards per carry and had nine rushes of 10 or more yards, including a 40-yard run by Cunningham. It marked the 21st time in 40 games that the Cardinals rushed for more than 200 yards under coach Scott Satterfield.
The Cardinals recorded a season high four sacks versus Florida State, with defensive end Yaya Diaby leading the way with 1.5. He has three sacks in the last two games.
Linebacker Yasir Abdullah led the team with eight tackles in the loss to Florida State, two tackles for loss and his second career interception. Abdullah is tied for eighth all-time at Louisville with 32.5 tackles for loss.
The Cardinals have been mistake-prone, they are averaging 10 penalties per game, ranking 126th in the nation. Louisville has had 23 infractions in the last two games —12 in the win over UCF and 11 last week against FSU.
Satterfield reiterated that his team has to eliminate the critical mistakes that has contributed to the team’s 1-2 start. The Cardinals are averaging 10.0 penalties per game and have committed seven turnovers — six coming in the squad’s two losses. Louisville turned the football over three times in the loss to the Seminoles on Friday night.
“We’ve got to be a more disciplined team,” Satterfield said. “We talked about penalties: penalties have really hurt us in the first three games. And turnovers, our turnovers are awful. The one win we had we had one turnover, and in the two losses, we’ve had three in each game. You can’t do that. You can’t do that and then win. Teams are too good, you have to take care of the football, end every drive in a kick whether it be a punt or a field goal or an extra point, and that gives you a much better chance to win.”
“As I look back on the Florida State game, they didn’t turn any of those turnovers into points, but it took points away from us, and obviously that was huge.
Coming off one of its most impressive outings in three seasons under head coach Jeff Scott in a tight 31-28 loss at No. 18 Florida, USF will hit the road for a second straight road game as it closes out the non-conference season with its first trip to Louisville since 2012 when both program’s were members of the Big East (2005-12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.