The University of Louisville football team will try and find the winning momentum again when it hosts No. 24 North Carolina State in the last home game of the season Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. CT and the game is on the ACC Network. U of L started the season 2-3 but ran off four straight wins before losing 31-16 at No. 12 Clemson last Saturday.

