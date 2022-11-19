The University of Louisville football team will try and find the winning momentum again when it hosts No. 24 North Carolina State in the last home game of the season Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. CT and the game is on the ACC Network. U of L started the season 2-3 but ran off four straight wins before losing 31-16 at No. 12 Clemson last Saturday.
“For us this week, it’s Senior Day, the last opportunity for these seniors to play in Cardinal Stadium,” U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. “We want to send them out on a high note, something they’ll remember forever. Obviously, we’re guaranteed a winning season if we get this win — seven wins, that’s big. And we’ve got an opportunity to go out and win our last ACC game this year, so there’s a lot riding on the game..”
There are 19 seniors in this class, which has seen a coaching change and two years of changes because of COVID.
Satterfield has played a major role in the development of this senior class who have played in a pair of bowl games and helped the compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Players like Malik Cunningham, Yasir Abdullah and Caleb Chandler have each played more than 50 games and have been the core to this senior class.
“It’s a good group. It’s kind of odd because I feel like there’s three different classes probably within this class,” Satterfield said. “With COVID, you’ve got the guys that’ve been here, like Malik (Cunningham), that’s been here forever. Caleb Chandler and those guys have been here for a long, long time, Yasir (Abdullah) too.
The Cardinals are facing another tough test from NC State, which is coming off a 21-20 loss to Boston College last weekend. The Wolfpack bring one of the nation’s top defensive units in the country. NC State owns one of the top linebacking units in the country with Payton Wilson, Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore.
Louisville holds a 7-4 series advantage. NC State has won the last two meetings in the series and are playing at Cardinal Stadium for the first time since 2018.
