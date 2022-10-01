The University of Louisville hopes the mistake bug that has plagued the team at times this season have disappeared. After entering last week’s game versus USF averaging 10.0 penalties per game and averaging over two turnovers per game, UofL played an almost perfect game in the 41-3 win over USF last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
“We had to run for our mistakes that we had in that game, five penalties that we had there,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said this week. “But I think we didn’t have as many pre-snap penalties, that was the key. Going back to the Florida State game, I thought we played extremely hard. We didn’t tackle as good as we needed to tackle. And I think that gave up some of those big plays.
“To me, that’s the biggest thing, just focusing in each and every play. You can’t take a play off. One play and you do the wrong thing, and all of the sudden it’s a big play and we don’t look good. It all fits like a puzzle, and everybody has to be on point with their assignment.”
The Cardinals committed a season-low five penalties and turned the football over once against the Bulls. The offense was as sharp as its been all season, rushing for 283 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense shut down the USF offense, holding it to just 158 yards of total offense.
Louisville (2-2, 0-2) returns to ACC play Saturday with a trip to Boston College (1-3, 0-2). Both programs are seeking to capture its first league win of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, with the ACC Network providing the broadcast.
“Obviously a challenge when you play on the road in the ACC,” Satterfield said during his weekly press conference. “But it comes back to us, focus on what we can control which is how we prepare. I thought we did a great job of that last week with being very intentional in how we prepared, so we’ve got to do that again this week. Our guys have to be focused in each and every day with the game plan that we’re putting in and how to execute it, and then obviously go up there and play fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.