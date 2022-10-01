The University of Louisville hopes the mistake bug that has plagued the team at times this season have disappeared. After entering last week’s game versus USF averaging 10.0 penalties per game and averaging over two turnovers per game, UofL played an almost perfect game in the 41-3 win over USF last Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

“We had to run for our mistakes that we had in that game, five penalties that we had there,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said this week. “But I think we didn’t have as many pre-snap penalties, that was the key. Going back to the Florida State game, I thought we played extremely hard. We didn’t tackle as good as we needed to tackle. And I think that gave up some of those big plays.

