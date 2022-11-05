The University of Louisville football team will now try to avoid a “trap game,” hosting James Madison on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Louisville knocked off No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 last Saturday in a key Atlantic Coast Conference behind eight turnovers and two defensive touchdowns. However, the Cardinals step out of league play this weekend with a non-conference game against a very good James Madison team.
James Madison 5-2, 2-1 in Sun Belt. Louisville 5-3, 3-3 in ACC.
The Cardinals want to focus on a non-conference game that is sandwiched around a big win over Wake Forest and a road game against Clemson.
“This speaks to what we’ve been saying all year,” UofL coach Scott Satterfield said. “It’s one game, right now, this week. This is all we can focus on. Doesn’t matter where we were at in the past. Doesn’t matter what we have coming up. We know we have some challenges coming up. We have to focus everything on this game just like we did last week, just like we did the Pitt week, and so on and so forth.
“I mentioned this at the end of the game, it’s coach speak, but it is 100% true that you have to focus everything you have on this opponent. Today’s practice specifically, when we put in the game plan in, these guys have to be really focused on what we have to do. You can’t do anything else other than that. If you start thinking about other things and this and that, then you’re not focused and then you’re not getting better today at what we have to do, so it’s all about this game.”
The Cardinals are playing at a high level on both sides of the football, especially on defense. Louisville has forced at least three turnovers in five-straight games and have scored three defensive touchdowns. In the win over Wake Forest, the Cardinals turned the Demon Deacons over six times in the third quarter on the way to scoring 35 unanswered points.
“I just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” Satterfield said. “We want to continue to create turnovers like we’ve been doing, that’s huge. If you look at our games we’ve won, we’ve been awesome in the turnover margin, and the games we haven’t, not good.”
