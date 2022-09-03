Louisville goes to Syracuse to open the football season with its earliest ACC game since the Cardinals played their first game in the league against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 1, 2014.
The Cardinals are looking to drastically improve on their 6-7 mark in 2021, and head coach Scott Satterfield has gone 18-19 as he begins his fourth season with UofL.
This will be Satterfield’s 10th season as a college head coach.
The Cardinals will be making their first appearance in Syracuse since a 54-23 loss during the 2018 season. The Orange played three straight times in Louisville from 2019-21 with the Cards winning all three contests, Louisville is 5-4 all-time in Syracuse and have split the last four appearance against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The offense is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who accounted for 39 touchdowns last season. The native of Montgomery, Ala., totaled 3,872 yards of total offense and became the school’s second quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, with a career high 1,031 yards.
Marshon Ford led the way receiving with 49 receptions for 550 yards and a pair of scores. Ahmari Huggins caught 29 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.
The Cardinals return 17 starters from last season’s 6-7 squad and have 34 players on the roster who have started games during their careers at Louisville. UofL brings back seven starters on offense and 10 on the defensive side of the football. There are 18 players on offense with at least one career start and 16 on defense.
Syracuse was 5-7 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.