Louisville goes to Syracuse to open the football season with its earliest ACC game since the Cardinals played their first game in the league against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 1, 2014.

The Cardinals are looking to drastically improve on their 6-7 mark in 2021, and head coach Scott Satterfield has gone 18-19 as he begins his fourth season with UofL.

