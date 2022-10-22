The University of Louisville wants to duplicate its best defensive performance of the season when it hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.
U of L dominated the line of scrimmage in a 34-17 win two weeks ago while holding the Virginia offense to 0.2 yards per rush and just six total rushing yards. They also forced a fumble and had two interceptions on the way to allowing only 17 total points, including just seven combined points in the final three quarters.
The pass rush played a huge part, getting seven sacks and helping force those two interceptions by Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Looking ahead, the Cardinals final six opponents have either been ranked at some point or are currently ranked. U of L defensive coordinator Brian Brown hopes the defense is in a groove going into that tough second half, but realizes that consistency has been an issue.
“Hopefully, we’re hitting a stride to where we are playing our best ball, because we need to play our best ball in the second half of the season to be able to get to a bowl game and keep our hopes alive as far as ACC goes,” Brown said. “I think what we’ve done so far, we’ve just been inconsistent.
“There have been times where we have been really, really dominant, getting 10 stops straight against Central Florida, or in this past game, having just six yards that Virginia rushed against us. Then you think about the games we’ve lost. Big plays, you know the big passing plays in the passing game, or even in the run game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.