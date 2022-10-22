The University of Louisville wants to duplicate its best defensive performance of the season when it hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

U of L dominated the line of scrimmage in a 34-17 win two weeks ago while holding the Virginia offense to 0.2 yards per rush and just six total rushing yards. They also forced a fumble and had two interceptions on the way to allowing only 17 total points, including just seven combined points in the final three quarters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.