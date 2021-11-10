LOUISVILLE — Noah Locke scored 16 points and Louisville opened its 108th season with its 21sts consecutive home-opening win, beating Southern, 72-60, on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals were without their coach, Chris Mack, who started serving a 20-day, six-game suspension imposed by the University of Louisville and not the NCAA. Assistant coach Mike Pegues earned the win as acting head coach.
Sydney Curry scored at the basket to give Louisville a 33-25 lead with 2:42 left to play in the first half, but P.J. Byrd hit 3 of 4 from the line and Brion Whitley hit a 3 with 28 seconds left to pull the Jaguars within two, 33-31 at intermission. Tyrone Lyons dunked and Whitley hit another 3 to open the second half to put Southern in front, 36-34.
Locke hit back-to-back 3s to put the Cardinals in front for good, 40-36, and his 3 with 9:11 left pushed the advantage to 13, 56-43.
Reserve Matt Cross finished with 15 points for Louisville, which now has won 59 consecutive home games in November, a streak that spans the last 29 years.
Samuell Williamson contributed 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench.
Whitley finished with 17 points off the bench to lead Southern.
Lyons scored 11 and Jayden Saddler added 10 points.
AUBURN 77, MOREHEAD STATE 54
AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and fellow transfer K.D. Johnson added 12 points off the bench as No. 22 Auburn led Morehead State wire to wire inTuesday night’s season opener.
Four players scored in double figures for Bruce Pearl’s new-look Tigers, who had four newcomers in their starting lineup. Tiger veterans Devan Cambridge and Jaylin Williams added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
In addition to Eastern Kentucky point guard Green and former Georgia shooting guard Johnson, freshman forward Jabari Smith recorded eight points and six rebounds in his Auburn debut. Walker Kessler, a transfer center from North Carolina, tallied six points, six rebounds and five blocks.
EASTERN KENTUCKY 93, GEORGETOWN 63
RICHMOND — Cooper Robb scored 21 points as Eastern Kentucky routed Georgetown (Ky.) on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Michael Moreno had 15 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Tariq Balogun added 11 points and Braxton Beverly had seven assists.
Derrin Boyd had 15 points for the Tigers.
Kyran Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Drew LaMont had 12 points.
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 82, WHEELING JESUIT 54
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Hubertas Pivorius had 19 points off the bench to lead Northern Kentucky past Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.
Jarett Haines had 18 points for the Cardinals.
