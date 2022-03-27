Apollo High School started its baseball season 5-0, but it faced its toughest competition yet on a sunny but windy and cool Saturday afternoon at Eagle Park.
Louisville Trinity, the defending KHSAA state champions and one of the best teams in Kentucky again, stopped the Eagles 4-0.
“Any time you can play an elite team like Louisville Trinity it’s a good day,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed, we just need to take more pride in our situational hitting.”
Trinity scored two runs in the top of the first on one hit, and it still left the bases loaded. Trinity went to 7-0 with the win.
Apollo looked to answer in the bottom of the first, working the bases loaded itself with the help of two walks and a single from Will Strode. Trinity starter Jake Schweitzer settled down and got two strikeouts to end the threat.
The Eagles scattered four hits over the next six innings, not getting a runner past second base.
Harrison Bowman went 2-for-3 as the most productive hitter for the Eagles.
“Our at-bats were competitive for the most part,” Head said. “We need to do a better job with situational hitting, that’s the big take away for us today. We had three situations that I can think of where we didn’t execute the job we needed to execute, and it came back to haunt us.
“I thought we played pretty well. Trinity played as clean a game as they could’ve played. They had a timely hit, we did not have a timely hit.”
That hit was a long double by Trinity’s Dane Morrow which scored a run that put his team up 4-0. An Apollo error in the top of the third gave Trinity a 3-0 lead.
Schweitzer, a sophomore who’s committed to Louisville, struck out seven and walked three while allowing four hits.
“Schweitzer was really great,” Trinity coach Rick Arnold said. “His last outing he was really good for about three innings then he hit a wall. Today we got him to about the 80-pitch mark, which was our goal. When he was good with his mechanics he was electric, he made a lot of adjustments.”
Nick Judd was also strong on the pitcher’s mound for Apollo. Judd threw a 2-hitter, struck out seven and walked four in four innings. Cayden Crabtree, Will Strode and Noah Cook all pitched for Apollo, and they gave up six hits total to Trinity.
“Our pitchers found their stride as the game went on,” Head said. “It was a rocky start, but they found their stride.”
Apollo will travel to Bowling Green on Monday, then host Muhlenberg County on Tuesday and Castle (Ind.) on Wednesday before playing at Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
TRINITY210 010 0 _ 4 6 0
APOLLO000 000 0 _ 0 6 3
WP-Schweitzer. LP-Judd. 2B-Morrow (T).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.