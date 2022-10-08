The University of Louisville is looking for its first Atlantic Coast Conference football victory of the season, and it’s going to a place that hasn’t been kind to the Cardinals. UofL travels to Virginia on Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on the ACC Network.

The Cards are winless in the ACC after a one-point loss at Boston College, despite four touchdowns from Malik Cunningham. The quarterback left the contest after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter after rushing for three scores and passing for one. He had rushed for 62 yards and added another 186 through the air before exiting the game.

