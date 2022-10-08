The University of Louisville is looking for its first Atlantic Coast Conference football victory of the season, and it’s going to a place that hasn’t been kind to the Cardinals. UofL travels to Virginia on Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on the ACC Network.
The Cards are winless in the ACC after a one-point loss at Boston College, despite four touchdowns from Malik Cunningham. The quarterback left the contest after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter after rushing for three scores and passing for one. He had rushed for 62 yards and added another 186 through the air before exiting the game.
Cunningham’s status is up in the air with the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) and Virginia (2-3, 0-2) both looking for their first league win.
“Virginia certainly has some talent on that football team with really good wide receivers, big guys that can run,” UofL coach Scott Satterfield said. “Brennan Armstrong led the country last year in passing. They’re obviously a new team this year with a new coaching staff doing some different things offensively, but I think it all goes through Armstrong. He runs a lot better than people probably think. He’s got speed, he’s got toughness, and we all know he can throw the football, so I do think it all comes through him about what they’re doing.”
Virginia was one of the top passing teams in the country last season, and threw for 487 yards in a 34-33 win at Louisville in 2021. However, new head coach Tony Elliott wants to be a balanced attack and not give up the big play on defense.
Big plays have haunted the Cardinals in their three losses this season. Long touchdowns in the passing game have killed the Cards all season long, and Satterfield’s focus this week has been eliminating those back-breaking plays.
The Cavaliers scored 21 fourth-quarter points last season to stun the Cards at home. UVA totaled 522 yards of offense and Keyaton Thompson caught nine passes for 132 yards.
“They hurt us last season with the big play, especially in the second half,” Satterfield said. “They are an experienced offensive unit and we have to be solid in the secondary and keep them in front of us.”
Louisville has dropped it’s last two appearances in Charlottesville, and are looking to avoid its first 0-4 start in ACC play since the 2018 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.