The University of Louisville’s planned Wednesday basketball game at Wisconsin in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge has been postponed.
“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” said U of L athletic director Vince Tyra. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”
U of L paused all men’s basketball team-related activities indefinitely last Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program. The Cardinals’ scheduled Dec. 4 game against UNC Greensboro was cancelled. The team is adhering to ACC and university protocols.
Louisville has won its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals moved into the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, debuting this season at No. 25.
