Daviess County High School senior golfer Daniel Love is like virtually every other amateur athlete in America at the moment — doing his best to adapt to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, things are a lot different,” said Love, a three-time All-State selection during his long, storied career with the Panthers. “It’s just one of those times where you’re trying to keep your head on straight — very different.
“Fortunately, the golf courses are still open, and I’m very thankful for that.”
Love, who has been part of the DCHS program for eight seasons, signed in November with NCAA Division 1 Middle Tennessee State University of Conference USA, and he’s itching to return to the course for competition at some point this summer.
“Right now we’re all kind of playing it by ear,” Love said. “I’m hoping to get in as many amateur tournaments as I can this year to get ready to go to college in the fall.
“I’m excited about starting a new chapter in my life. College competition is where players develop and find out how good they are, and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to be part of that.”
Love, of course, won’t soon forget his time within the Panther golf program, where he set the career record for individual tournament victories (12) and notched the lowest single-season scoring average (72.02) in program history.
His journey at DCHS started several years ago.
“I give a lot of credit to (former DCHS coach) Mark Price because he brought me in early,” Love recalled. “When I was in fifth grade I played on the JV team and the next season, as a sixth-grader, I moved up to varsity and played in the regional tournament.
“That was an important stretch because I was playing with junior and senior players, and they supported me and encouraged me — I was lucky to be able to start at such a young age.”
Midway through his run at Daviess County, Lars King replaced Price as coach and the program remained on solid ground.
“He’s done a great job, too,” Love said of King. “He cares a lot about our golf program.”
A two-time regional player of the year, Love understands the jump from high school to D-1 golf is a big one.
“Last fall I went to MTSU when they had their home tournament,” Love said. “One of the things that sets the great players apart at that level is their short games. Everybody can hit the ball a long way, but at that level it’s what you do on and around the green that makes the biggest difference.
“You’re short game is the key to scoring well, so that’s one of the areas I’m most focused on moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.